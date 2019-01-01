Loading...
FG dForce Librarian Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    FG dForce Librarian Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
    SKU:67049
    Artist:
    Fugazi1968
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Shhh... be quiet, please!

    The FG Librarian Outfit is the perfect for your Genesis 8 Female librarians.

    This shirt, skirt, vest and glasses combination outfit comes with tons of supported shapes and 3 separate materials sets.

    Get FG Librarian Outfit for your university, school, studying or research renders!

    The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming

    What's Included and Features

    • FG dForce Librarian Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
      • FG Librarian Glasses
        • Extend Back
        • Raise
        • Widen Nose
        • Widen
      • FG Librarian Outfit
        • Raise Left Ribbon
        • Raise Right Ribbon
        • Skirt Bottom Move Back
        • Skirt Bottom Move Forward
        • Skirt Bottom Move Left
        • Skirt Bottom Move Right
        • Skirt Expand Bottom
    • Supported Shapes
      • CTRLBodybuilder
      • CTRLBreastsImplants
      • CTRLBreastsNatural
      • Expand Chest
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBodyTone
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMHeavy
      • FBMJenni8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMRobyn8
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • PBMBreastsCleavage
      • PBMBreastsDiameter
      • PBMBreastsGone
      • PBMBreastsHeavy
      • PBMBreastsShape01
      • PBMBreastsShape02
      • PBMBreastsShape03
      • PBMBreastsShape04
      • PBMBreastsShape05
      • PBMBreastsShape06
      • PBMBreastsShape07
      • PBMBreastsShape08
      • PBMBreastsSize
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
      • PBMBreastsSmall
    • Materials Iray (.DUF)
      • FG Librarian Outfit 1.duf
      • FG Librarian Outfit 2.duf
      • FG Librarian Outfit 3.duf
    • Textures include
      • 17 Texturemaps (.jpg) for (1024 x 1024 to 8192 x 8192)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

