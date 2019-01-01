Loading...
FG Library Poses

FG Library Poses

  • $14.95
    • FG Library Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66905
    Artist:
    Fugazi1968
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • FG Library Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Library Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Library Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Library Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Library Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66905
    Artist:
    Fugazi1968
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Shhh... be quiet, please!

    The FG Library Poses is the quintessential Pose collection suitable for librarians, for Genesis 8 Female(s).

    These poses cover everything from shushing and grabbing books to pausing deep in thought.

    Get FG Library Poses for your university, school, studying or research renders.

    What's Included and Features

    • Poses (.DUF)
      • FG L 01.duf
      • FG L 02.duf
      • FG L 03.duf
      • FG L 04.duf
      • FG L 05.duf
      • FG L 06.duf
      • FG L 07.duf
      • FG L 08.duf
      • FG L 09.duf
      • FG L 10.duf
      • FG L 11.duf
      • FG L 12.duf
      • FG L 13.duf
      • FG L 14.duf
      • FG L 15.duf
      • FG L 16.duf
      • FG L 17.duf
      • FG L 18.duf
      • FG L 19.duf
      • FG L 20.duf
      • FG L 01.duf
      • FG L 02.duf
      • FG L 03.duf
      • FG L 04.duf
      • FG L 05.duf
      • FG L 06.duf
      • FG L 07.duf
      • FG L 08.duf
      • FG L 09.duf
      • FG L 10.duf
      • FG L 11.duf
      • FG L 12.duf
      • FG L 13.duf
      • FG L 14.duf
      • FG L 15.duf
      • FG L 16.duf
      • FG L 17.duf
      • FG L 18.duf
      • FG L 19.duf
      • FG L 20.duf

    Notes

    ul>
  • This product includes:
    • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.