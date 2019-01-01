Toss a coin to Esmerelda...

CC Esmerelda for Genesis 8 Female is an HD character with several charming aspects. Bard, sorceress, barbarian or vampire, she comes with hand-sculpted, custom morphs for her head, body, fangs, and fingernails. She also has custom fibermesh body hair for anatomical elements, brows, and eyelashes (compatible with CC Beard Boss and CC Shave This materials).

Esmerelda comes with 2 base skins presets -- Advanced (Chromatic SSS), and Fast Render (Mono SSS). She can sport 17 base eye colors. She also has 4 makeup styles, including subtle, dramatic, exotic, and tribal. The subtle, dramatic and exotic styles come with 10 color presets each, but can be customized with any color using the Diffuse Overlay Color. The tribal style has 4 preset color schemes. She also has a blush option that can be used with any makeup set without interference, utilizing geoshell technology, and easily removed with the accompanying script. Aside from natural lips, she has 16 colors she can wear either in full, soft, subtle or understated style, as well as 3 shine options, 2 shimmer options, and 5 coverage options. Her lips can also be any color at all using the Diffuse Overlay Color. Her fingernails have 2 shine options and 12 color presets to match. Like the makeup and lip colors, the nails can be set to any color using the Diffuse Overlay Color.

Get Esmerelda for your next fantasy, spiritual, magical, or revolutionary scene!