SKU:66615 Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Whenever your characters need a brief repose from pillaging and plundering, working the land, or blacksmithing, they love to come to this beautifully detailed Fantasy Inn with 2 floors.
Coming in 2 variants with different moods, the ROG Red Crow Inn renders in astounding detail and comes with tons of props and customizable options to be perfect for your historical, renaissance, medieval, or tavern scene!
Product includes:
- Lots of richly detailed areas and corners throughout both versions of the Inn, making it easy to create great renders with the default lighting settings.
- Each variant comes with a Day and Night scene.
- Over 100 props and presets included to decorate your scenes.
- Compatible with the ROG Medieval Bedroom product. The bedroom can be attached to the doors upstairs.
- 5 Hierarchical material presets applicable to the entire Inn to lower or raise texture resolution to save memory when needed.
- All props all grouped for easy moving.
- Additionally, all props and architecture are organized in groups based on their zones, making it easy to hide or delete the zones not in your render. Light sources are in separate groups to still receive all the needed lighting information.
- Over 40 cameras ready to render in each version of the Inn.
- Walls and ceilings can be independently hidden or moved.
- Almost everything is rigged to open/close or move. Other props have morphs to alter their look or make variations of the same.
- All doors open, allowing you to expand the Inn.
- Optimized for Iray.
What's Included and Features
- ROG Red Crow Inn (.DUF)
- Scenes:
- CI Black Crow Inn - DAY
- CI Black Crow Inn - NIGHT
- CI Red Crow Inn - DAY
- CI Red Crow Inn - NIGHT
- Presets:
- CI Cobwebs
- CI Debris - Floors
- CI Door 1
- CI Door 2
- CI Door 3
- CI Door Room
- CI FirePlace - Complete
- CI FirePlace 2 - Complete
- CI Inn - Architecture
- CI All Props - Black Crow
- CI All Props - Red Crow
- CI All Tables - Black Crow
- CI All Tables - Red Crow
- CI Barrel Rack - Complete
- CI BackBar - Complete
- CI Bar - Complete
- CI Barrel Table - Complete
- CI Barrels
- CI Candle Holder - Complete
- CI Carafe - Complete
- CI Carafe Metal - Complete
- CI Fireplace - Complete
- CI Hanging Cart Wheel - Complete
- CI Lamp - Complete
- CI Lamp Ceiling - Complete
- CI Lamp Holder - Complete
- CI Shelf Large - Complete 1
- CI Shelf Large - Complete 2
- CI Shelf 2 - Complete
- CI Table Rectangular - Complete
- CI Table Round - Complete
- CI Carafe Stack
- CI Crate Stack
- CI Plate with Nuts
- CI Potato sack
- CI Quinces sack
- CI Stew - Plate 1
- CI Stew - Plate 2
- CI Stew 2 - Plate 2
- CI Support Chains
- CI Tarp
- CI Trophy - Complete
- CI Wall Candle Holder 1
- CI Wall Candle Holder 2
- CI Wall Candle Holder 3
- CI Washer - Complete
- Props:
- CI Divider Wall
- CI Entrance Platform
- CI FloorTile 3x3m
- CI Shutter L
- CI Shutter R
- CI Stone Loose
- CI Wooden Platform
- CI Armoire
- CI BackBar
- CI Bar
- CI Barrel Bucket
- CI Barrel Rack
- CI Barrel
- CI Bench 2
- CI Bench
- CI Board
- CI Bottle
- CI Bread - Large Slice
- CI Bread - Large
- CI Bread - Small Slice
- CI Bread - Small
- CI Bread Crumbs
- CI Bread
- CI Candle Holder
- CI Carafe Crate
- CI Carafe Metal Crate
- CI Carafe
- CI Cart Wheel
- CI Chain 1
- CI Chain to Wall
- CI Chain with Hook
- CI Chair 2
- CI Chair 3
- CI Chair
- CI Cup Wooden
- CI Cup
- CI Deco Axe
- CI Deco Crow Inn Shield Simple
- CI Deco Crow Inn Shield
- CI Deco Metal Buckler
- CI Deco Plate 1
- CI Deco Plate 2
- CI Deco Shield 2
- CI Deco Shield b1
- CI Deco Shield b2
- CI Deco Shield b3
- CI Fireplace Iron
- CI FirePlace
- CI FireWood Pile
- CI Fork
- CI Garlic String
- CI Hanger Dryer
- CI Hook 2
- CI Hook
- CI Javelin
- CI Knife
- CI Lamp Holder
- CI Lamp
- CI Metal Box
- CI Ornament
- CI Pin
- CI Pincers
- CI Pitcher
- CI Plate 1
- CI Plate 2
- CI Pot
- CI Sausages
- CI Shelf 2
- CI Shelf Large
- CI Shovel
- CI Spoon
- CI Table Rectangular
- CI Table Round
- CI Tub
- CI Washer
- CI Weapons Rack
- Lights:
- CI Day Light Setup (Default)
- CI Day Light Setup - Lower Intensity Lights
- CI Night Light Setup (Default)
- Cameras:
- CI Black Crow - Cameras
- CI Red Crow - Cameras
- Render Settings:
- CI Iray - ! Day Render Settings
- CI Iray - ! Night Render Settings
- CI Iray - Denoiser Fast Render Tweaks - 50it
- CI Iray - Denoiser Medium Render Tweaks 500it (Default)
- CI Iray - Denoiser Quality Render Tweaks 1500it
- CI Iray - Memory saving tweaks - REMOVE (Default)
- CI Iray - Memory saving tweaks
- Hierarchical Materials:
- CI Black Crow - HIGH Quality Textures
- CI Black Crow - LOW Quality Textures
- CI Black Crow - MAX Quality Textures
- CI Black Crow - MED Quality Textures (Default)
- CI Black Crow - UltraLOW Quality Textures
- CI Red Crow - HIGH Quality Textures
- CI Red Crow - LOW Quality Textures
- CI Red Crow - MAX Quality Textures
- CI Red Crow - MED Quality Textures (Default)
- CI Red Crow - UltraLOW Quality Textures
- Textures Include:
- 1176 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Gloss, and Metallic Maps (16 x 16 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 2 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: