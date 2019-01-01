-
SKU:66677Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Wild Loop Tail Hair is a high quality hair package for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Female(s) and Male(s).
Wild Loop Tail Hair's strand-based 3D mesh employs different size strands for real-world volume and dynamic looks. The custom hair shader adds the special touch of realism to your renders, especially with light-reactive features including subsurface scattering and realistic glossiness.
Additionally, the shader has been build to be recolored with the popular Hairblending feature so you can mix two hair colors with gradients, strands, and other creative alpha masks and set the strength of the alpha masks for thousands of unique looks without hassle or scripting. All options are available as one-click material presets.
Options optimized for Daz Studio Iray.
What's Included and Features
- Wild Loop Tail Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) and Male(s) (.DUF)
- Wild Loop Tail Hair for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- Wild Loop Tail Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Wild Loop Tail Hair for Genesis 3 Male(s)
- Wild Loop Tail Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Morphs:
- Adjust-CheekL
- Adjust-CheekR
- Adjust-CollarsBack
- Adjust-EarSizeL
- Adjust-EarSizeR
- Adjust-ForeheadDepth
- Adjust-ForeheadHeight
- Adjust-ForeheadTop
- Adjust-ForeheadWidth
- Adjust-HeadL
- Adjust-HeadR
- Adjust-HeadSize
- Adjust-HeadSizeTop
- Adjust-NeckBottom
- Adjust-NeckX
- Adjust-NeckZ
- Adjust-Traps
- BLOW-Dial01
- BLOW-Dial02
- BLOW-Dial03
- BLOW-Dial04
- FaceCover-L
- FaceCover-R
- FaceFree-L
- FaceFree-R
- Tail-Bigger
- Tail-LooseStrandsLonger
- Tail-Smaller
- Top-Messy
- Top-Volume
- Wind-BangsBack
- Wind-BangsFront
- Wind-BangsR
- Wind-FlyHairBack-Back
- Wind-FlyHairBack-L
- Wind-FlyHairBack-R
- Wind-FlyHairBangs-Front
- Wind-FlyHairBangs-InFace
- Wind-FlyHairBangs-R
- Wind-FlyHairSideL-Back
- Wind-FlyHairSideL-Front
- Wind-FlyHairSideL-L
- Wind-FlyHairSideR-Back
- Wind-FlyHairSideR-Front
- Wind-FlyHairSideR-R
- Wind-TailLooseStrands-Back
- Wind-TailLooseStrands-L
- Wind-TailLooseStrands-R
- Supported Shapes
- Aiko 8
- Alexandra 8
- Amira
- Babina 8
- Bridget 8
- Darcy 8
- Edie 8
- Ellithia 8
- Eva 8
- Gabriela 8
- Gia 8
- Jenni 8
- Karyssa 8
- Kaylee 8
- Latonya 8
- Leisa 8
- MeiLin 8
- Michael 8
- Monique 8
- Nadya
- Olympia 8
- Penny 8
- Stephanie 8
- Sydney 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Josie 8
- TeenRaven 8
- Victoria 7
- Victoria 8
- Zelara 8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Hair Textures
- 30 Base Haircolors
- 30 Hairblending Colors
- 10 Hairblending Overlay Alpha Styles
- 04 Hairblending Strength Styles
- Textures Include
- 167 Texture and Transparency Maps (256 x 256 to 8000 x 8000)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Wild Loop Tail Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) and Male(s) (.DUF)