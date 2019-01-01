Wild Loop Tail Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) and Male(s)

Wild Loop Tail Hair is a high quality hair package for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Female(s) and Male(s).

Wild Loop Tail Hair's strand-based 3D mesh employs different size strands for real-world volume and dynamic looks. The custom hair shader adds the special touch of realism to your renders, especially with light-reactive features including subsurface scattering and realistic glossiness.

Additionally, the shader has been build to be recolored with the popular Hairblending feature so you can mix two hair colors with gradients, strands, and other creative alpha masks and set the strength of the alpha masks for thousands of unique looks without hassle or scripting. All options are available as one-click material presets.

Options optimized for Daz Studio Iray.