Loading...
The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s)

The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s)

  • $21.95
    • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $21.95
    SKU:65999
    Artist:
    Meshitup
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Vendor, Meshitup, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65999
    Artist:
    Meshitup
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Slay the beast with the Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s)!  This complete and super realistic outfit comes with pants, shirt/vest, arm guards, boots, gloves, additional armor and sword!

    Still not ready to slay the beast?  Set the sword on fire with the render setting option and bring the beast down!

     

    What's Included and Features

    • The Beast Slayer for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
      • Sword and Armour:
        • Expand All
        • Widen Neck
        • Widen Arm Upper Right
        • Widen Arm Upper Left
        • Widen Back
        • Widen Chest
        • Widen Front
        • Widen Lower
        • Widen Shoulder Left
        • Widen Shoulder Right
        • Widen Shoulders
        • Widen Sides
        • Widen Waist
      • Bottoms:
        • Expand All
        • Widen Buttocks
        • Widen Crotch
        • Widen Feet Openings
        • Widen Knees
        • Widen Shins
        • Widen Thighs
        • Widen Waistband
      • Gloves:
        • Expand All
      • Medallion:
          Move Out
        • Sword Sword on fire
      • Top:
        • Expand All
        • Widen Neck
        • Widen Arm Upper Right
        • Widen Arm Upper Left
        • Widen Back
        • Widen Chest
        • Widen Elbw
        • Widen Front
        • Widen Lower
        • Widen Shoulder Left
        • Widen Shoulder Right
        • Widen Shoulders
        • Widen Sidesd
        • Widen Waist
      • Wrist Guard:
        • Expand Alld
        • Widen Arm Upper Rightd
        • Widen Arm Upper Leftd
        • Widen Backd
        • Widen Chestd
        • Widen Elbow
    • Material Options:
      • 1 material set included
      • Sword on/off fire wearablesd
    • Render Setting:
      • I Render Setting
    • Supported Shapes:
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMMichael8
      • FBMOllie8
      • FBMStocky
      • Other Shapes may be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Poses:
      • 1 Hierarchical Hand Pose Preset
    • Textures Include:
      • 37 Textures, Normal, Metallic, BaseColour, Roughness, and Transparency maps from (2048 to 4096)
    • DAZ Studio Iray Material Presets (
      • DUF)
    • Texture Templates available through the Product Library

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.