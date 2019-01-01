-
SKU:67191
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Many aeons ago, the Valley Guardian won control over the fertile valleys, but at a great cost — after the battle, he was laid to rest. And still some say he may one day return...
Valley Guardian is a 360 degree prop and background outdoor set designed to work with all HDRI sky domes. This sci-fi/fantasy setting also is ideal for making adjustments to the rotatable background to better fit your needs. Animators familiar with parallax movement can take advantage of this feature for scrolling shots, and a detailed grass plain can be brought in for the final renders to bring added life to the scene.
Get the Valley Guardian for your next sci-fi, fantasy, storybook, space, past and future renders!
What's Included and Features
- Valley Guardian
- One click preloaded set includes:
- Valley Guardian and Valley Guardian Base
- Valley Guardian Rotating Background
- Valley Guardian Detailed Grass Plain
- Set includes both Iray and 3Delight builds
- One click preloaded set includes:
- Textures include
- 64 Base Color, Height, Metallic, Normal, Roughness, Transparency Maps (from 2000x2000 to 4096x4096, Background Plain 9600x3264)
- For use with Daz Studio
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Valley Guardian