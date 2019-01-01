Many aeons ago, the Valley Guardian won control over the fertile valleys, but at a great cost — after the battle, he was laid to rest. And still some say he may one day return...

Valley Guardian is a 360 degree prop and background outdoor set designed to work with all HDRI sky domes. This sci-fi/fantasy setting also is ideal for making adjustments to the rotatable background to better fit your needs. Animators familiar with parallax movement can take advantage of this feature for scrolling shots, and a detailed grass plain can be brought in for the final renders to bring added life to the scene.

Get the Valley Guardian for your next sci-fi, fantasy, storybook, space, past and future renders!