Have fun at the Tailgate Party with Tailgate Party Poses for Genesis 8! These couples poses for Genesis 8 set the storyline for a small tailgate party in five acts: The arrival, the cooking, and other prep, serving out the goodies, eating, and playing around waiting for the big event to start.

Each act is grouped with four poses (two couples) and one matching sub-scene. Select the activity you want, speed-click your way through the five grouped icons, and just like that, the party is starting!

Wearables will seamlessly load as needed to align props with interactions, and a zero pose is also included.

Get Tailgate Party Poses for your rock concert, sports event, or family reunion scene!