SKU:66281
Artist:
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Required Products:
Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Have fun at the Tailgate Party with Tailgate Party Poses for Genesis 8! These couples poses for Genesis 8 set the storyline for a small tailgate party in five acts: The arrival, the cooking, and other prep, serving out the goodies, eating, and playing around waiting for the big event to start.
Each act is grouped with four poses (two couples) and one matching sub-scene. Select the activity you want, speed-click your way through the five grouped icons, and just like that, the party is starting!
Wearables will seamlessly load as needed to align props with interactions, and a zero pose is also included.
Get Tailgate Party Poses for your rock concert, sports event, or family reunion scene!
What's Included and Features
- Tailgate Party Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)Presets:
- Scene Subsets:
- Tailgate Party 01 !Preload
- Tailgate Party 02 !Preload
- Tailgate Party 03 !Preload
- Tailgate Party 04 !Preload
- Tailgate Party 05 !Preload
- Poses:
- Tailgate Party !Zero Pose at Origin
- Tailgate Party !Zero Pose in Place
- Tailgate Party 01 Genesis 8 Male 01
- Tailgate Party 01 Genesis 8 Female 01
- Tailgate Party 01 Genesis 8 Female 02
- Tailgate Party 01 Genesis 8 Male 02
- Tailgate Party 02 Genesis 8 Female 01
- Tailgate Party 02 Genesis 8 Female 02
- Tailgate Party 02 Genesis 8 Male 01
- Tailgate Party 02 Genesis 8 Male 02
- Tailgate Party 03 Genesis 8 Female 01
- Tailgate Party 03 Genesis 8 Female 02
- Tailgate Party 03 Genesis 8 Male 01
- Tailgate Party 03 Genesis 8 Male 02
- Tailgate Party 04 Genesis 8 Female 01
- Tailgate Party 04 Genesis 8 Female 02
- Tailgate Party 04 Genesis 8 Male 01
- Tailgate Party 04 Genesis 8 Male 02
- Tailgate Party 05 Genesis 8 Female 01
- Tailgate Party 05 Genesis 8 Male 01
- Tailgate Party 05 Genesis 8 Female 02
- Tailgate Party 05 Genesis 8 Male 02
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer