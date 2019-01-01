-
SKU:63879Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Get your pre-game on with this set of module props that include everything you need to depict a good time in a parking lot.
What's Included and Features
- Tailgate Party: (.DUF)
- Tailgate Party !All
- Tailgate Party Bag of Chips Empty
- Tailgate Party Bag of Chips Open
- Tailgate Party Beer Bottle
- Tailgate Party Cell Phone
- Tailgate Party Chair
- Tailgate Party Cheeseburger
- Tailgate Party Cooler Empty:
- Lid Opens/Closes
- Tailgate Party Cooler Full:
- Lid Opens/Closes
- Tailgate Party Foam Finger
- Tailgate Party Football
- Tailgate Party Grill Pan
- Tailgate Party Hamburger Patty
- Tailgate Party Hotdog In Bun
- Tailgate Party Hotdog Single
- Tailgate Party Ketchup
- Tailgate Party Lighter
- Tailgate Party Mustard
- Tailgate Party Paper Plate
- Tailgate Party Plastic Cup
- Tailgate Party Plastic Fork
- Tailgate Party Plastic Knife
- Tailgate Party Plastic Spoon
- Tailgate Party Plastic Utensils In Cup
- Tailgate Party Soda Can
- Tailgate Party Spatula
- Tailgate Party Stove
- Tailgate Party Table:
- Legs Fold
- Table Sides Fold
- Tailgate Party Tent
- Tailgate Party Trash Bin
- Materials:
- Set of Default Materials
- Textures Include:
- 206 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, and Normal Maps (1024 x 1024 to 2048 x 2048)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
