Tailgate Party

Tailgate Party

  • $16.95
    • Tailgate Party in Places and Things, Props, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:63879
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Captain Blackbeard
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Get your pre-game on with this set of module props that include everything you need to depict a good time in a parking lot.

    What's Included and Features

    • Tailgate Party: (.DUF)
      • Tailgate Party !All
      • Tailgate Party Bag of Chips Empty
      • Tailgate Party Bag of Chips Open
      • Tailgate Party Beer Bottle
      • Tailgate Party Cell Phone
      • Tailgate Party Chair
      • Tailgate Party Cheeseburger
      • Tailgate Party Cooler Empty:
        • Lid Opens/Closes
      • Tailgate Party Cooler Full:
        • Lid Opens/Closes
      • Tailgate Party Foam Finger
      • Tailgate Party Football
      • Tailgate Party Grill Pan
      • Tailgate Party Hamburger Patty
      • Tailgate Party Hotdog In Bun
      • Tailgate Party Hotdog Single
      • Tailgate Party Ketchup
      • Tailgate Party Lighter
      • Tailgate Party Mustard
      • Tailgate Party Paper Plate
      • Tailgate Party Plastic Cup
      • Tailgate Party Plastic Fork
      • Tailgate Party Plastic Knife
      • Tailgate Party Plastic Spoon
      • Tailgate Party Plastic Utensils In Cup
      • Tailgate Party Soda Can
      • Tailgate Party Spatula
      • Tailgate Party Stove
      • Tailgate Party Table:
        • Legs Fold
        • Table Sides Fold
      • Tailgate Party Tent
      • Tailgate Party Trash Bin
    • Materials:
      • Set of Default Materials
    • Textures Include:
      • 206 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, and Normal Maps (1024 x 1024 to 2048 x 2048)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

