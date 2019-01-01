What's smarter than smart, and more suave than suave? 4 complete sets of Metro Street Style textures for Smart and Suave Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)!

Smart and Suave Outfit Textures gives you four slick add-ons to your outfit in Hugo, Johan, Paulo and Tyson styles.

Enjoy these perfect patterns, sweet slacks, and smart colors for your Genesis 8 Male no matter where he's going.