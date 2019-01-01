Loading...
Smart and Suave Outfit Textures

Smart and Suave Outfit Textures

  • $14.95
    • Smart and Suave Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66227
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Anna Benjamin
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Smart and Suave Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Smart and Suave Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Smart and Suave Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Smart and Suave Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Smart and Suave Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Smart and Suave Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66227
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Anna Benjamin
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    What's smarter than smart, and more suave than suave? 4 complete sets of Metro Street Style textures for Smart and Suave Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)!

    Smart and Suave Outfit Textures gives you four slick add-ons to your outfit in Hugo, Johan, Paulo and Tyson styles.

    Enjoy these perfect patterns, sweet slacks, and smart colors for your Genesis 8 Male no matter where he's going.

    What's Included and Features

    • Smart and Suave Outfit Textures:
      • Hugo
      • Johan
      • Paulo
      • Tyson
    • Textures Include:
      • 140 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.