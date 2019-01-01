Loading...
Smart and Suave Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

    SKU:63843
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Anna Benjamin Lyrra Madril
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    He's smooth, he's sophisticated. He's that guy in front of the board meeting, at the head of the red carpet line, the headliner, the go-getter, the man with the plan. That guy in the studio, that guy directing the show, making changes and having visions of the future. And he looks super smart while doing it. A little bit funky, a little bit sophisticated and always totally cool and put together.

    What's Included and Features

    • Smooth and Suave Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
    • Suave !Outfit
      • Suave Bracelet:
      • Suave Ring:
      • Suave Pants:
      • Suave Shirt:
      • Suave Shoes:
      • Supported Shapes:
        • Darius 8
        • Floyd 8
        • Lucas 8
        • Michael 8
        • Silas 8
        • The Brute 8
        • Bodybuilder
        • Emaciated
        • Fitness
        • Lithe
        • Stocky
        • Thin
        • Tristan 8
        • Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
      • Material Options:
        • A Complete Set of Default Materials for Each Piece
      • Textures Include:
        • 36 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, Normal, and Reflection Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
        • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
      • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
      • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

