RiverSoft Art and SickleYield are proud to present the RSSY Clothing Converter from Generation 4 (V4) and Michael 4 (M4) to Genesis 3 Female and Genesis 3 Male! Finally, use your Generation 4 clothing with your Genesis 3 Female and Genesis 3 Male characters! Convert almost your entire wardrobe of clothes and many accessories using the new Clothing Converter from V4 and M4 to Genesis 3 Female and Genesis 3 Male! The Clothing Converter scripts provide batch execution for converting your Generation 4 clothing to Genesis 3 Female and Genesis 3 Male clothing in your library! The RSSY Clothing Converter from Generation 4 to Genesis 3 Female and Genesis 3 Male has been carefully crafted to handle the different rigging and shapes between generations, even adding special rigs for loincloths, capes and a special dress/tunic rig that adds pose bones to avoid that "sticking to the legs" effect.

The Clothing Converter script provides batch execution for converting your Generation 4 clothing to Genesis 3 clothing in your Library. Easily select the wardrobe items in your Library, select an output directory and execute the script. Even better, icons and categories are copied from your Generation 4 clothing to the new Genesis 3 Female and Genesis 3 Male clothing items. IMPORTANT: Due to a limitation in the Daz Studio scripting interface, this script requires a manual step when converting each clothing item. A dialogue will pop up during conversion and it's as easy as two button clicks!

Your new Genesis 3 Female and Genesis 3 Male wardrobe is completely Smart Content aware! They will show up when you select a Genesis 3 Female and Genesis 3 Male. Plus, all materials shown in Smart Content for your Generation 4 item will show for your converted Genesis 3 Female and Genesis 3 Male item. Converted clothing, instead of using Auto-Fit, produce vastly less distorted results, especially with high-heels!

The Clothing Converter script does not work with props (e.g., swords, wands, etc) and wearables (e.g., outfits). Items without metadata can be converted but will not show up in Smart Content. They may also need to be converted using a Force Convert Item(s) button. It may also not work as well with high-heeled shoes because of problems with positioning the feet without turning on the Use Foot Dialog option during conversion.