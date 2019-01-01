Loading...
Quixotry's Crystal Dragon Poses

    SKU:66979
    Artist:
    Quixotry
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Quixotry's Crystal Dragon Poses contains fifteen poses specially designed for Crystal Dragon for Daz Dragon 3.

    These poses are astounding and take every detail of the Crystal Dragon into account as it carries, collects, defends, hoards, perches, and takes to the skies!

    Get Quixotry's Crystal Dragon Poses for your treasure or fantasy scenes and unlock the Crystal Dragon's true powers.

    What's Included and Features

    • Quixotry's Poses for Crystal Dragon (.DUF)
    • 15 full poses for Crystal Dragon
      • Carrier
      • Collector
      • Crystal Lord
      • Defender
      • Flight
      • Hoarder
      • Hold
      • Keeper
      • Perch
      • Pole Cling
      • Possessive
      • Precious
      • Regal
      • Roar
      • Sitting

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

