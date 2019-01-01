-
SKU:66979
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Quixotry's Crystal Dragon Poses contains fifteen poses specially designed for Crystal Dragon for Daz Dragon 3.
These poses are astounding and take every detail of the Crystal Dragon into account as it carries, collects, defends, hoards, perches, and takes to the skies!
Get Quixotry's Crystal Dragon Poses for your treasure or fantasy scenes and unlock the Crystal Dragon's true powers.
What's Included and Features
- Quixotry's Poses for Crystal Dragon (.DUF)
- 15 full poses for Crystal Dragon
- Carrier
- Collector
- Crystal Lord
- Defender
- Flight
- Hoarder
- Hold
- Keeper
- Perch
- Pole Cling
- Possessive
- Precious
- Regal
- Roar
- Sitting
Notes
