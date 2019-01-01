-
SKU:66877Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
Details
The Ridge Outfit is a highly detailed and elegant fantasy outfit with multiple distinctive pieces.
The separate outfit parts can be easily combined to achieve a variety of looks, plus numerous adjustment and style morphs make mixing and matching the parts easy.
All the dForce compliant parts are rigged independently and can be posed before or after running a dForce simulation, and the outfit comes with eight full texture sets which cover a range of styles.
With so many possibilities, the dForce Ridge Outfit is perfect for your sorceress, empress, ice queen, hopeless romantic, alien goddess and stunning succubus.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Ridge Outfit for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Ridge !!FULL
- Ridge !Basic 1
- Ridge !Basic 2
- Ridge !Short Dress
- Ridge Bracergems
- Ridge Bracers
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Elbows
- Adjust Hands
- Adjust lower Arms
- Adjust upper Arms
- Adjust Wrists
- Expand All
- Hide/Show:
- Hide Fabric
- Hide Elbow Fabric
- Hide Forearm Fabric
- Hide Wrist Fabric
- Ridge Cap
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Head
- Adjust Neck
- Expand All
- Adjustments:
- Ridge Cape
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Beck Ornament
- Adjust Chest
- Adjust Collars
- Adjust Left Arm Ornament
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust Right Arm Ornament
- Adjust Shoulders
- Adjust top Shoulders
- Adjust upper Arms
- Adjust upper Torso
- Predrape:
- Arm Fabric drape
- Movement:
- Back center out
- Controls:
- Left Shoulder bend
- Left Shoulder front-back
- Left Shoulder twist
- Left Wing 1 front-back
- Left Wing 1 side-side
- Left Wing 1 twist
- Left Wing 2 front-back
- Left Wing 2 side-side
- Left Wing 2 twist
- Left Wing 3 front-back
- Left Wing 3 side-side
- Left Wing 3 twist
- Left Wings short
- Right Shoulder bend
- Right Shoulder front-back
- Right Shoulder twist
- Right Wing 1 side-side
- Right Wing 1 twist
- Right Wings 1 front-back
- Right Wing 2 front-back
- Right Wing 2 side-side
- Right Wing 2 twist
- Right Wing 3 front-back
- Right Wing 3 side-side
- Right Wing 3 twist
- Right Wings short
- Styles:
- Wings short
- Wings short drape
- Wings long drape
- Hide/Show:
- Hide Cape Fabric 1
- Hide Cape Fabric 2
- Hide Cape Fabric 3
- Hide Wings
- Hide Left Wing 1
- Hide Left Wing 2
- Hide Left Wing 3
- Hide Right Wing 1
- Hide Right Wing 2
- Hide Right Wing 3
- Adjustments:
- Ridge Capegems
- Ridge Capgems
- Ridge Dress
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Chest
- Adjust Collars
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust Shoulders
- Adjust Skirt lower
- Adjust Skirt mid
- Adjust Thighs
- Adjust top Shoulders
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Waist
- Expand All
- Expand Hip Ornaments
- Expand Neck Ornaments
- Expand Torso Ornaments
- Movement:
- Back center out
- Back left out
- Back right out
- Controls:
- Left Skirt front-back
- Left Skirt side-side
- Left Skirt twist
- Middle Skirt front-back
- Middle Skirt side-side
- Middle Skirt twist
- Right Skirt front-back
- Right Skirt side-side
- Right Skirt twist
- Ruff Depth
- Ruff front-back
- Ruff Height
- Ruff side-side
- Ruff twist
- Ruff Width
- Predrape:
- Skirt short drape
- Drape over Sandals
- Top Fabric drape
- Styles:
- Skirt short
- Movement:
- Front left out
- Front right out
- Lift back
- Lift front
- Lift left
- Lift right
- Separate Top layers
- Skirt flare
- Skirt long drape
- Skirt volume
- Twirl left
- Twirl right
- Hide/Show:
- Hide Skirt
- Hide Left Skirt
- Hide Middle Skirt
- Hide Right Skirt
- Hide Ruff
- Hide Top Fabric
- Hide Top Fabric 1
- Hide Top Fabric 2
- Hide Top Fabric 3
- Adjustments:
- Ridge Dressgems
- Ridge Loin
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Loin lower
- Adjust Loin mid
- Adjust Thighs
- Controls:
- Loin front-back
- Loin short drape
- Loin side-side
- Loin twist
- Predrapes:
- Loin long drape
- Styles:
- Loin short
- Adjustments:
- Ridge Loingems
- Ridge Sandalgems
- Ridge Sandals
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Ankles
- Adjust Feet
- Adjust Knees
- Adjust Shins
- Adjust Thighs
- Expand All
- Hide/Show:
- Hide Fabric
- Hide Heel Fabric
- Hide Knee Fabric
- Hide Shin Fabric
- Hide Thigh Fabric
- Adjustments:
- Ridge Scalearmor
-
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Chest
- Adjust Collars
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust Shoulders
- Adjust Thighs
- Adjust upper Arms
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Waist
- Expand All
- Adjustments:
- Supported Shapes
- Bodybuilder
- Body Tone
- Emaciated
- Fitness
- Gia 8
- PearFigure
- Thin
- Victoria8
- Voluptuous
- Aguja
- Ailikki
- Ardasin
- Ascelin
- Athana
- Miellyn
- Qabbalah
- Pyrida
- Sezaen
- Sylph
- Zinada
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Materials
- 8 Full Hierarchical Material Presets
- 8 Gem Materials
- 4 Glowing Gem Materials
- 8 Bracer Materials
- 8 Cap Materials
- 8 Cape Materials
- 8 Dress Materials
- 8 Loin Materials
- 8 Sandal Materials
- 8 Scalearmor Materials
- Textures Include
- 273 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Emissive, Glossiness, and Normal Mpa(800 x 800 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
