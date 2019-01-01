-
SKU:64687
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
Details
This addon for the Rave Party Outfit includes all new accessories, textures, and shaders. Be the center of the attention with emissive gloves and glasses. Mix and match shaders and body suit styles to make your own unique clubbing outfit.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Rave Party Outfit Raveva Textures (.DUF)
- RPM Gloves
- RPM HeartGlasses
- RPM Dummy
- Materials and Shaders
- 5 Belts Styles
- 6 Dummy's Styles
- 6 Heart Glasses Styles
- 6 Gloves Styles
- 5 Legs Styles
- 6 Lowboots Styles
- 5 Pants Styles and one transparency
- 6 Tops Styles
- 10 Shaders Suit Colors
- 9 Suit Transparencies
- 15 shaders for Jewels
- Textures Include
- 114 Texture, Albedo, roughness, metalness, normal and trans maps (2096X2096, 4096X4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Rave Party Outfit Raveva Textures (.DUF)