dForce Rave Party Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

dForce Rave Party Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    SKU:63943
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Nathy
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    • dForce Rave Party Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
      • Clothes :
        • Top
        • Pants
        • dForce Legs
        • Clothes
        • Geoshell suit
      • Accessories :
        • SunGlasses
        • Earings
        • Piercings : right and left ears, nose
        • dForce Belt
        • Bracelets right and left
        • Thumb rings
    • Material Options
      • Options for all items
      • 9 Mesh Geoshell materials
    • Textures Include
      • 71 Texture, Bump, Normal Maps (2048x2048)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Add-ons for this product.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Rave Party Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
      • RPM All Outfit
      • RPM Belt
      • RPM Bracelet Right
      • RPM Bracelet
      • RPM Earing Top
      • RPM Eearings
      • RPM Feet Hpose
      • RPM GeoShell Suit
      • RPM Legs
      • RPM LowBoots
      • RPM Pants
      • RPM Small Earing
      • RPM Top
    • Accessories
    • RPM EaringLeft
    • RPM EaringRight
    • RPM Glasses
    • RPM NosePiercing
    • RPM RBracelet01
    • RPM RBracelet02
    • RPM Small Earing
    • RPM ThumbRingL
    • RPM ThumbRingR
    • Morphs List:
      • Pants:
        • FBMExpandAll.dsf
        • FBMTeenRaven8.dsf
        • pJCMThighFwd_57_L.dsf
        • pJCMThighFwd_57_R.dsf
        • pJCMThighSide_85_L.dsf
        • pJCMThighSide_85_R.dsf
      • Top:
        • Adjust To GeoShell Suit.dsf
        • FBMBabina8.dsf
        • FBMTeenRaven8.dsf
      • Legs:
        • CTRLBodybuilder.dsf
        • Draping.dsf
        • FBM Karyssa 8 Body.dsf
        • FBM Kaylee 8 Body.dsf
        • FBM Mika 8 Body.dsf
        • FBM Sakura8Body.dsf
        • FBMAiko8.dsf
        • FBMAlexandra8.dsf
        • FBMBabina8.dsf
        • FBMBodySize.dsf
        • FBMBridget8.dsf
        • FBMCharlotte8.dsf
        • FBMEdie8.dsf
        • FBMEllithia8.dsf
        • FBMEva8.dsf
        • FBMGabriela8.dsf
        • FBMGia8.dsf
        • FBMGirl8.dsf
        • FBMHeavy.dsf
        • FBMHeight.dsf
        • FBMKala8.dsf
        • FBMKanade8.dsf
        • FBMLatonya8.dsf
        • FBMMabel8.dsf
        • FBMMeiLin8.dsf
        • FBMMonique8.dsf
        • FBMOlympia8.dsf
        • FBMPearFigure.dsf
        • FBMPenny8.dsf
        • FBMStephanie8.dsf
        • FBMSydney8.dsf
        • FBMTasha8.dsf
        • FBMTeenJane8.dsf
        • FBMTeenJosie8Body.dsf
        • FBMTeenRaven8.dsf
        • FBMVictoria8.dsf
        • FBMVoluptuous.dsf
        • FBMZelara8.dsf
        • pJCMFootUp_40_L.dsf
        • pJCMFootUp_40_R.dsf
      • Belt:
        • Draping.dsf
        • FBMEdie8.dsf
        • FBMTeenRaven8.dsf
      • Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
    • Materials :
      • 1 color for Belt, Top, Pants, Legs, Lowboots, Bracelet left, Bracelet Right N°2, Earings, Piercings, Rings
    • 2 colors for Bracelet Right N°1 and Glasses.
    • Textures include :
      • 72 Texture, Roughness, Metallic, Normal and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

