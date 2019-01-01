Loading...
dForce Hudson Outfit Textures

dForce Hudson Outfit Textures

  • $14.95
      NEW
    SKU:66883
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    dForce Hudson Outfit Textures adds 4 highly detailed texture sets for this suave outfit for Genesis 8 male(s).

    Now your dapper male character can sport separate colors for any occasion in Jacket, Shirt, Shoes, Slacks, and Watch.

    If the Hudson Outfit isn't quite enough, get him this Texture expansion.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Hudson Outfit Textures
    • Material Options (Iray and 3Delight)
      • BlackWhite Jacket
      • BlackWhite Shirt
      • BlackWhite Slacks
      • BlackWhite Shoes
      • BlackWhite Watch
      • BrownBlack Jacket
      • BrownBlack Shirt
      • BrownBlack Slacks
      • BrownBlack Shoes
      • BrownBlack Watch
      • GreyBlack Jacket
      • GreyBlack Shirt
      • GreyBlack Slacks
      • GreyBlack Shoes
      • GreyBlack Watch
      • WhitePlaid Jacket
      • WhitePlaid Shirt
      • WhitePlaid Slacks
      • WhitePlaid Shoes
      • WhitePlaid Watch
    • Textures Include
      • 114 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

