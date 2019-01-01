-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66883Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66883Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
dForce Hudson Outfit Textures adds 4 highly detailed texture sets for this suave outfit for Genesis 8 male(s).
Now your dapper male character can sport separate colors for any occasion in Jacket, Shirt, Shoes, Slacks, and Watch.
If the Hudson Outfit isn't quite enough, get him this Texture expansion.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Hudson Outfit Textures
- Material Options (Iray and 3Delight)
- BlackWhite Jacket
- BlackWhite Shirt
- BlackWhite Slacks
- BlackWhite Shoes
- BlackWhite Watch
- BrownBlack Jacket
- BrownBlack Shirt
- BrownBlack Slacks
- BrownBlack Shoes
- BrownBlack Watch
- GreyBlack Jacket
- GreyBlack Shirt
- GreyBlack Slacks
- GreyBlack Shoes
- GreyBlack Watch
- WhitePlaid Jacket
- WhitePlaid Shirt
- WhitePlaid Slacks
- WhitePlaid Shoes
- WhitePlaid Watch
- Textures Include
- 114 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer