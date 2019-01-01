-
SKU:66601Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
Details
Your Genesis 8 Male will thank you for the simple elegance of the dForce Hudson Outfit.
This dForce Outfit comes with Jacket, Shirt, Pants, Shoes, Watch, and Earring so that your male character can be dressed in classic style for every occasion.
With tons of supported shapes and adjustements, the dForce Hudson Outfit will be right for your favorite character.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Hudson Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Hudson Outfit
- Jacket
- Expand All
- Inflate Shoulders
- Lift Back
- Lift Left Front
- Lift Right Front
- Widen Back
- Widen Bum
- Widen Chest
- Widen Elbows
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Elbow
- Widen Left Shoulder
- Widen Left Wrist
- Widen Neck
- Widen Right Elbow
- Widen Right Shoulder
- Widen Right Wrist
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Sides
- Widen Waist
- Shirt
- Expand All
- Widen Back
- Widen Bum
- Widen Chest
- Widen Elbows
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Elbow
- Widen Left Shoulder
- Widen Left Wrist
- Widen Neck
- Widen Right Elbow
- Widen Right Shoulder
- Widen Right Wrist
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Sides
- Widen Waist
- Slacks
- Expand All
- Widen Bum
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Foot
- Widen Left Knee
- Widen Right Foot
- Widen Right Knee
- Widen Sides
- Widen Thighs
- Widen Waist
- Shoes
- Expand All
- Widen Left Foot
- Widen Right Foot
- Widen Toes
- Watch
- Expand All
- Widen Left Wrist
- Material Options (Iray and 3Delight)
- Burgundy Jacket
- Burgundy Shirt
- Burgundy Slacks
- Burgundy Shoes
- Burgundy Watch
- Supported Shapes
- Leroy 8
- TheBrute 8
- Darius 8
- Edward 8
- Floyd 8
- Lee 8
- Lucas 8
- Michael 8
- Owen 8
- BodySize
- BodybuilderDetails
- BodybuilderSize
- Emaciated
- FitnessDetails
- FitnessSize
- Lithe
- Portly
- Stocky
- Thin
- Body Tone
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Textures Include
- 27 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Hudson Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)