    SKU:65891
    Artist:
    ShanasSoulmate
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Don't miss out on this brand new texture pack for OutofTouch's dForce Flared Layer Outfit. With this pack, you get 7 new fully detailed, high-resolution texture styles for each item.

    Check out these fun, sassy, fashionista and patterned outfits and grab one for your Flared Layer Outfit!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Flared Layer Outfit Available Textures (.DUF)
      • 6 Presets for the Blouse
      • 6 Presets for the Pants
      • 6 Presets for the Jacket
    • Textures Include:
      • 52 Texture, Bump, Transparency and Displacement Maps (3500 x 3500)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

