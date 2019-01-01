Loading...
dForce Fantasy Cape Outfit Textures



    SKU:66505
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Sarsa
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

  • Details

    Get more out of your Fantasy Cape Outfit with this set of 4 textures.

    These colors are perfect for your witch, sorceress, empress, or good (or evil) empowered female anywhere!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Fantasy Cape Outfit Textures
      • Brienna
      • Ethne
      • Fidelma
      • Shunta
    • Textures Include
      • 35 Texture, Bump, Mask and Normal Maps (4000 x 4000)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

