SKU:65457
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
dForce Fantasy Cape Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
What's Included and Features
- dForce Fantasy Cape Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Fantasy Cape Outfit
- Fantasy Cape Collar
- Adj Chest
- Adj Neck Back
- Adj Neck Front
- Adj Neck L
- Adj Neck R
- Adj Shldr L
- Adj Shldr R
- Cape Longer-Shorter
- Cape Thinner-Wider
- Fantasy Cape Dress
- Adj Arm Upper L
- Adj Arm Upper R
- Adj Back Lower
- Adj Back Mid
- Adj Back Upper
- Adj Breasts
- Adj Buttocks
- Adj Calf L
- Adj Calf R
- Adj Chest
- Adj Foot Back L
- Adj Foot Back R
- Adj Foot Front L
- Adj Foot Front R
- Adj Hips
- Adj Knee Back L
- Adj Knee Back R
- Adj Knee Front L
- Adj Knee Front R
- Adj Shin L
- Adj Shin R
- Adj Shoulder L
- Adj Shoulder R
- Adj Thigh Back L
- Adj Thigh Back R
- Adj Thigh Front L
- Adj Thigh Front R
- Adj Thigh Side L
- Adj Thigh Side R
- Adj Tummy
- Adj Upper Abdomen
- Adj Waist
- Kneel Help Morph 90
- Sit Help Morph 90
- Fantasy Cape Shoes
- Adj Back L
- Adj Back R
- Adj Leg L
- Adj Leg R
- Adj Toes L
- Adj Toes R
- Fantasy Cape Heel Foot Pose
- Fantasy Cape Outfit Invisible Ground Plane
- Supported Shapes
- FBMAiko8
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBodySize
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMRynne8Body
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMThin
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsGone
- PBMBreastsHeavy
- PBMBreastsImplantsL
- PBMBreastsImplantsR
- PBMBreastsNaturalL
- PBMBreastsNaturalR
- PBMBreastsPerkSide
- PBMBreastsShape01
- PBMBreastsShape02
- PBMBreastsShape03
- PBMBreastsShape04
- PBMBreastsShape05
- PBMBreastsShape06
- PBMBreastsShape07
- PBMBreastsShape08
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMBreastsSmall
- PBMBreastsUnderCurve
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Kiauna Material Option
- Simulation Settings
- Fantasy Cape Simulation Settings - Animated - Default
- Fantasy Cape Simulation Settings - Animated - Recommended
- Fantasy Cape Simulation Settings - Current Frame - Default
- Fantasy Cape Simulation Settings - Current Frame - Recommended
- Textures Include
- 10 Texture, Bump, Mask and Normal Maps (4000 x 4000)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer