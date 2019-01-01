Loading...
dForce Fantasy Cape Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    SKU:65457
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Nikisatez Sarsa
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    dForce Fantasy Cape Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Fantasy Cape Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Fantasy Cape Outfit
    • Fantasy Cape Collar
      • Adj Chest
      • Adj Neck Back
      • Adj Neck Front
      • Adj Neck L
      • Adj Neck R
      • Adj Shldr L
      • Adj Shldr R
      • Cape Longer-Shorter
      • Cape Thinner-Wider
    • Fantasy Cape Dress
      • Adj Arm Upper L
      • Adj Arm Upper R
      • Adj Back Lower
      • Adj Back Mid
      • Adj Back Upper
      • Adj Breasts
      • Adj Buttocks
      • Adj Calf L
      • Adj Calf R
      • Adj Chest
      • Adj Foot Back L
      • Adj Foot Back R
      • Adj Foot Front L
      • Adj Foot Front R
      • Adj Hips
      • Adj Knee Back L
      • Adj Knee Back R
      • Adj Knee Front L
      • Adj Knee Front R
      • Adj Shin L
      • Adj Shin R
      • Adj Shoulder L
      • Adj Shoulder R
      • Adj Thigh Back L
      • Adj Thigh Back R
      • Adj Thigh Front L
      • Adj Thigh Front R
      • Adj Thigh Side L
      • Adj Thigh Side R
      • Adj Tummy
      • Adj Upper Abdomen
      • Adj Waist
      • Kneel Help Morph 90
      • Sit Help Morph 90
    • Fantasy Cape Shoes
      • Adj Back L
      • Adj Back R
      • Adj Leg L
      • Adj Leg R
      • Adj Toes L
      • Adj Toes R
    • Fantasy Cape Heel Foot Pose
    • Fantasy Cape Outfit Invisible Ground Plane
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMRynne8Body
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • PBMBreastsCleavage
      • PBMBreastsDiameter
      • PBMBreastsGone
      • PBMBreastsHeavy
      • PBMBreastsImplantsL
      • PBMBreastsImplantsR
      • PBMBreastsNaturalL
      • PBMBreastsNaturalR
      • PBMBreastsPerkSide
      • PBMBreastsShape01
      • PBMBreastsShape02
      • PBMBreastsShape03
      • PBMBreastsShape04
      • PBMBreastsShape05
      • PBMBreastsShape06
      • PBMBreastsShape07
      • PBMBreastsShape08
      • PBMBreastsSize
      • PBMBreastsSmall
      • PBMBreastsUnderCurve
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Kiauna Material Option
    • Simulation Settings
      • Fantasy Cape Simulation Settings - Animated - Default
      • Fantasy Cape Simulation Settings - Animated - Recommended
      • Fantasy Cape Simulation Settings - Current Frame - Default
      • Fantasy Cape Simulation Settings - Current Frame - Recommended
    • Textures Include
      • 10 Texture, Bump, Mask and Normal Maps (4000 x 4000)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

