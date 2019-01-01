dForce Dark Lore Outfit Textures:

dForce Dark Lore Textures includes 4 highly detailed texture sets for this dark fantasy armour outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s).

That's four separate and carefully chosen textures each for Armor, Boots, Bracers, Dagger, Pants, Sheath, Shirt, Tunic and Vest.

Your talented warrior deserves the best to protect him in battle, and Dark Lore Textures ensures he'll intimidate the enemy.