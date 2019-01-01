Loading...
dForce Dark Lore Outfit Textures

dForce Dark Lore Outfit Textures

  • Details

    dForce Dark Lore Textures includes 4 highly detailed texture sets for this dark fantasy armour outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s).

    That's four separate and carefully chosen textures each for Armor, Boots, Bracers, Dagger, Pants, Sheath, Shirt, Tunic and Vest.

    Your talented warrior deserves the best to protect him in battle, and Dark Lore Textures ensures he'll intimidate the enemy.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Dark Lore Outfit Textures:
      • Available for Each Piece
      • Berzerker
      • Guardian
      • Ranger
      • Warrior
    • Textures Include:
      • 205 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, Normal, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

