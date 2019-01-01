dForce Dark Lore Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

-
SKU:66381Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Look no further for your ultimate fantasy battle armor — the dForce Dark Lore Outfit for Genesis 8 Male is here!
This astounding outfit comes with Tunic, Top Armor, Pants, Boots, and Dagger, each of which has the straps, belts, loops, and ties to strap your character in for the battle.
Get the dForce Dark Lore Outfit for your next medieval, historical, renaissance, battle or fantasy render.
What's Included and Features
- Hair/Clothing for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
- Dark Lore !Outfit
- Dark Lore Armor
- Adjust Arm Staps
- ExpandAll
- Tuck Strap
- Widen Back
- Widen Chest
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Shoulder
- Widen Neck
- Widen Right Shoulder
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Sides
- Dark Lore Boots
- ExpandAll
- Widen Toes
- Dark Lore Bracers
- ExpandAll
- Widen Left Wrist
- Widen Right Wrist
- Dark Lore Dagger Pants
- ExpandAll
- Widen Bum
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Dagger Strap
- Widen Left Knee
- Widen Right Knee
- Widen Sides
- Widen Thighs
- Widen Waist
- Dark Lore Pants
- ExpandAll
- Widen Bum
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Dagger Strap
- Widen Left Knee
- Widen Right Knee
- Widen Sides
- Widen Thighs
- Widen Waist
- Dark Lore Right Hand Dagger
- Dark Lore Shirt
- ExpandAll
- Left Front Up
- Lift Back
- Lift Front
- Right Front Up
- Tuck Strap
- Widen Back
- Widen Belt
- Widen Bum
- Widen Chest
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Shoulder
- Widen Lower
- Widen Neck
- Widen Right Shoulder
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Sides
- Widen Thighs
- Widen Waist
- Dark Lore Tunic
- ExpandAll
- Lift Back
- Lift Front
- Widen Back
- Widen Bum
- Widen Chest
- Widen Elbows
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Elbow
- Widen Left Shoulder
- Widen Left Wrist
- Widen Lower
- Widen Neck
- Widen Right Elbow
- Widen Right Shoulder
- Widen Right Wrist
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Sides
- Widen Thighs
- Widen Waist
- Dark Lore Vest
- ExpandAll
- Widen Back
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Shoulder
- Widen Neck
- Widen Right Shoulder
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Sides
- Supported Shapes:
- The Brute 8
- Darius 8
- Edward 8
- Floyd 8
- Lee 8
- Leeroy 8
- Lucas 8
- Michael 8
- Owen 8
- Tristan 8
- Body Size
- Bodybuilder
- Emaciated
- Fitness
- Lithe
- Portly
- Stocky
- Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
- Smart Props:
- Dagger L/R Hand
- Props:
- Dagger
- Sheath
- Poses:
- Hierarchical L/R Hand Poses
- Boots Foot Pose
- Material Options:
- Complete Set of Seeker Materials for Each Piece
- Textures Include:
- 54 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, Normal, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer