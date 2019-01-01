Loading...
CDI Poses for Black Widow HD

    • CDI Poses for Black Widow HD in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:67275
    Artist:
    Capsces Digital Ink
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
  • Details

    Black Widow embraces her spider-like qualities with this set of creepy poses from Capsces Digital Ink.

    Pose set comes with 24 Hierarchical Poses and 10 Expressions so your Black Widow can ambush in attack, drop from her web, run after her captors, or sit in wait for her prey...

    Whether fighting or fleeing, jumping or dangling from her web, CDI poses for Black Widow injects a venomous dose of creepy, crawl-y poses into your horror or fantasy scenes!

    What's Included and Features

    • CDI Poses for Black Widow HD (.DUF)
      • Hierarchical Poses:
        • Reset
        • 05 Attack
        • 05 Death
        • 04 Hang
        • 04 Jump
        • 02 Run
        • 03 Sit
        • 01 Walk
      • Expressions:
        • Reset
        • Death
        • Fright
        • Hiss
        • Laugh
        • Mad
        • Peeved
        • Scream
        • Smile Devious
        • Smile
        • Surprise

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

