CDI Poses for Black Widow HD

Black Widow embraces her spider-like qualities with this set of creepy poses from Capsces Digital Ink.

Pose set comes with 24 Hierarchical Poses and 10 Expressions so your Black Widow can ambush in attack, drop from her web, run after her captors, or sit in wait for her prey...

Whether fighting or fleeing, jumping or dangling from her web, CDI poses for Black Widow injects a venomous dose of creepy, crawl-y poses into your horror or fantasy scenes!