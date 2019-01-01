-
SKU:67275
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Black Widow embraces her spider-like qualities with this set of creepy poses from Capsces Digital Ink.
Pose set comes with 24 Hierarchical Poses and 10 Expressions so your Black Widow can ambush in attack, drop from her web, run after her captors, or sit in wait for her prey...
Whether fighting or fleeing, jumping or dangling from her web, CDI poses for Black Widow injects a venomous dose of creepy, crawl-y poses into your horror or fantasy scenes!
What's Included and Features
- CDI Poses for Black Widow HD (.DUF)
- Hierarchical Poses:
- Reset
- 05 Attack
- 05 Death
- 04 Hang
- 04 Jump
- 02 Run
- 03 Sit
- 01 Walk
- Expressions:
- Reset
- Death
- Fright
- Hiss
- Laugh
- Mad
- Peeved
- Scream
- Smile Devious
- Smile
- Surprise
- Hierarchical Poses:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
