When beauty meets evil, the result is Black Widow, a full hand-sculpted and painted HD Genesis 8 Female character.

Black Widow HD for Genesis 8 Female comes with base level + 3 HD levels of details; Black Widow head and body morphs; a set of monster morphs for eyes, mouth, teeth and tongue; a set of 8 colors for eyes, 25 makeups, 15 overlying face paints and 3 colors for lips.

The spider body consists of a fully-rigged attachment for Genesis 8 Female model with: base level + 3 HD levels of details; 62,082 polygons; 2 colors for abdomen.

This product also contains many other props and accessories for the Black Widow character:

Crown with hair (only for Black Widow shape): base level + 3 HD levels of details (only for crown); 18,493 polygons for crown and 604,942 polygons for hair; 2 colors for hair.

2 Earrings (only for Black Widow shape): base level + 1 HD levels of details; 23,920 polygons; rigged; 2 pose controls; 1 default material preset.

2 Different Spider web-tops: base level + 1 HD levels of details; 43,264 polygons for Web Top and 10,564 polygons for Under Web Top; 1 default material preset.

6 Spider eyes: base level + 1 HD levels of details; 1,224 polygons; 8 material presets; full rigged; 3 pose controls.

Scepter: base level + 1 HD levels of details; 83,675 polygons; 1 default material preset.

Spider egg with egg-base: base level + 1 HD levels of details; 33,140 polygons for the egg-base; 33,955 polygons for the egg; 1 default material preset.

A dForce spider web: base level of details; 2,500 polygons; 1 default color.

And last but not least, the product contains 12 poses + default pose + default and walk pose for the lower spider body only.

Get tempted by Black Widow's lethal charm, and spin a web with her in your next render!