Toss a coin to Dragomir!

CC Dragomir for Genesis 8 Male is an HD character with several charming aspects. Bard, sorcerer, barbarian or vampire, he comes with hand-sculpted, custom morphs for his head, body, fangs, and fingernails. He comes with custom fibermesh body hair for anatomical elements, brows, eyelashes, chest and beard (all compatible with CC Beard Boss and CC Shave This materials).

Dragomir comes with 2 base skins presets -- Advanced (Chromatic SSS), and Fast Render (Mono SSS). He can sport 17 base eye colors. He also has 4 makeup styles, including subtle, dramatic, exotic, and tribal. The subtle, dramatic and exotic styles come with 10 color presets each, but can be customized with any color using the Diffuse Overlay Color. The tribal style has 4 preset color schemes. Aside from natural lips, he has 17 colors he can wear either in full, soft, subtle or understated style, as well as 3 shine options, 2 shimmer options, and 5 coverage options. His lips can also be any color at all using the Diffuse Overlay Color. His fingernails have 2 shine options and 12 color presets to match. Like the makeup and lip colors, the nails can be set to any color using the Diffuse Overlay Color.

Get Dragomir for your next fantasy, spiritual, magical, or revolutionary scene!