SKU:67257
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Toss a coin to Dragomir!
CC Dragomir for Genesis 8 Male is an HD character with several charming aspects. Bard, sorcerer, barbarian or vampire, he comes with hand-sculpted, custom morphs for his head, body, fangs, and fingernails. He comes with custom fibermesh body hair for anatomical elements, brows, eyelashes, chest and beard (all compatible with CC Beard Boss and CC Shave This materials).
Dragomir comes with 2 base skins presets -- Advanced (Chromatic SSS), and Fast Render (Mono SSS). He can sport 17 base eye colors. He also has 4 makeup styles, including subtle, dramatic, exotic, and tribal. The subtle, dramatic and exotic styles come with 10 color presets each, but can be customized with any color using the Diffuse Overlay Color. The tribal style has 4 preset color schemes. Aside from natural lips, he has 17 colors he can wear either in full, soft, subtle or understated style, as well as 3 shine options, 2 shimmer options, and 5 coverage options. His lips can also be any color at all using the Diffuse Overlay Color. His fingernails have 2 shine options and 12 color presets to match. Like the makeup and lip colors, the nails can be set to any color using the Diffuse Overlay Color.
Get Dragomir for your next fantasy, spiritual, magical, or revolutionary scene!
What's Included and Features
- CC Dragomir for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
- Base Character Preset
- Shaping Presets:
- Full Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Fangs Apply/Remove
- Fingernails Apply/Remove
- Fingernail Claws Apply/Remove
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Nipple Apply/Remove
- Anatomy:
- Fibermesh Eyebrows
- Longer
- Shorter
- Thicker
- 08 Scar Morphs
- Fibermesh Eyelashes
- Longer (All, Lower Left, Lower Right, Upper Left, Upper Right)
- Shorter (All, Lower Left, Lower Right, Upper Left, Upper Right)
- Thicker (All, Lower Left, Lower Right, Upper Left, Upper Right)
- Fibermesh Chest Hair
- Fibermesh Beard
- Longer
- Fibermesh Anatomical Elements Hair
- Fibermesh Eyebrows
- Material Options:
- Base Skin (Advanced, with Chromatic SSS Setting) [Includes Anatomical Elements]
- Base Skin (Fast Render, with Mono SSS Setting) [Includes Anatomical Elements]
- Resets:
- 02 Eyes Reset (Advanced and Fast Render)
- 02 Face Reset (Advanced and Fast Render)
- 02 Fingernails Reset (Advanced and Fast Render)
- 02 Lips Reset (Advanced and Fast Render)
- Eye Options:
- 17 Eye Colors (Advanced)
- 17 Eye Colors (Fast Render)
- Makeups:
- 10 Colors in Style 01
- 10 Colors in Style 02
- 10 Colors in Style 03
- 04 Colors in Style 04
- Lip Options:
- 04 Lip Shape Options (Full, Soft, Subtle, Understated)
- 17 Lip Color Presets
- 03 Lip Shine Options
- Shimmer On/Off
- 05 Color Coverage Levels
- Fingernails:
- 12 Colors
- 02 Shine Options
- Fibermesh Hair Color Options:
- 01 Black
- 04 Blonde
- 04 Brown
- 01 Gold
- 01 Purple
- 02 Red
- 01 Silver
- 01 White
- Transmapped Hair Color Options (Base Genesis 8 Eyelashes):
- 01 Black
- 04 Blonde
- 04 Brown
- 01 Gold
- 01 Purple
- 02 Red
- 01 Silver
- 01 White
- Hide/Show
- Textures Include:
- 59 Texture for Base Color, Bump, Normal, Roughness, Specular (4096 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- CC Dragomir for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)