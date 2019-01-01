Curls abound in this stylish and cute hairstyle!

Suitable for anime, fantasy, a cute girl or even feisty villainess, Bunny Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) offers a playful take on the bunned hairstyle.

With the addition of dForce to 'loosen' the curls and help them fall into more natural positions, and rigging for nearly every curve cluster on your character's head, this hair offers tons of options.

Add to this a hair texture system that uses the 'layered editor' to offer you endless options in fine tuning your exact color, from roots, to tips, to stripes to ombres. You can build Bunny Hair piece by piece and layer by layer until it's exactly what you want!