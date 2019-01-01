-
SKU:67209
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Curls abound in this stylish and cute hairstyle!
Suitable for anime, fantasy, a cute girl or even feisty villainess, Bunny Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) offers a playful take on the bunned hairstyle.
With the addition of dForce to 'loosen' the curls and help them fall into more natural positions, and rigging for nearly every curve cluster on your character's head, this hair offers tons of options.
Add to this a hair texture system that uses the 'layered editor' to offer you endless options in fine tuning your exact color, from roots, to tips, to stripes to ombres. You can build Bunny Hair piece by piece and layer by layer until it's exactly what you want!
What's Included and Features
- Bunny Hair for Genesis 3 Female (dforce relaxer added).Duf
- FBM Star2
- FBM Victoria7
- FHM Star2-EyeSocket Correct
- FHM Star2
- FHM Aiko7
- FHM Arabella7
- FHM Bethany7
- FHM Eva7
- FHM Gia7
- FHM Izabella7Head
- FHM Josie7Head
- FHM Kalea7
- FHM Karen7
- FHM Lilith7
- FHM MeiLin7
- FHM Mika7Head
- FHM Monique7
- FHM Olympia7
- FHM Ophelia7
- FHM Rune7
- FHM Sunny7Head
- FHM TweenJulie7
- FHM Victoria7
- Wind Side-Side
- Wind Side-Side_L
- Messy Curls
- SCL-Star 2 Body Proportions
- Tendrils-Shorten
- Wind Side-Side_R
- Bunny Hair for Genesis 8 Female (dforce relaxer added)
- FBM Karyssa 8 Body
- FBM Lara Body
- FBM LLF-PoseyBody
- FBM Aiko 8
- FBM Charlotte 8
- FBM Darcy 8
- FBM Edie 8
- FBM Ellithia 8
- FBM Eva 8
- FBM Gia 8
- FBM Girl 8
- FBM Jenni 8
- FBM Kala 8
- FBM Kanade 8
- FBM Lancy
- FBM Latonya 8
- FBM Leisa 8
- FBM MeiLin 8
- FBM Monique 8
- FBM Nida 8
- FBM Olympia 8
- FBM Rynne 8 Body
- FBM Tasha 8
- FBM TeenJosie8Body
- FHM Karyssa 8 Head
- FHM Lara Head
- FHM Mika 8 Head
- FHM Sakura 8 Head
- FHM LLF-PoseyHead
- FHM PaigeHead
- FHM Rynne 8 Head
- Wind Side-Side
- Wind Side-Side_L
- LLF Petunia Body
- LLF Thistle Ears
- Marian Body
- Marian Head
- Messy Curls
- Petunia Ears 2
- Tendrils-Shorten
- Wind Side-Side_R
- Materials (.DUF)
- 3Delight and Iray Hair Color Creation
- Base Colors:
- Ashe Blonde
- Black
- Blonde
- Blue
- Brown
- Copper
- Green
- Magenta
- Red
- Scarlet
- Yellow
- Layered Color Options
- Overall Tint
- Strands
- Thin Streaks
- Medium Streaks
- Thick Streaks
- Jagged Ombre
- Soft Ombre All
- Soft Ombre Mid
- Tipping
- Long Roots
- Short Roots
- Each Layered Color Option is provided in
- Lighten
- Darken
- Red
- Blue
- Green
- Yellow
- Magenta
- Base Colors:
- 27 Texturemaps (.png, .jpg) for (400 x 400 to 4096 x 4096)
NotesThis product comes with dforce cloth dynamics installed into the hair. This dforce cloth compatibility is intended ONLY for simple relaxation and light movement, not for extreme situations (IE standing on head). In order to keep the curls in their shape, many limitations were necessary on the dynamic ability. Please be aware, this high poly count 3d product.