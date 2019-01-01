Loading...
Bouncer Outfit Textures

Bouncer Outfit Textures

      • Bouncer Outfit Textures in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, Everyday, Genesis 8, Male, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66829
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Turn your night job into a slick day job with this classy set of variations on the Bouncer Outfit.

    This Texture Pack comes with 4 distinctive and arresting Materials each for Suit, Pants, and Shoes.

    Level up your bounder with Bouncer Outfit Texture Pack.

    What's Included and Features

    • Bouncer Outfit Textures:
      • Blackout
      • Blue
      • Gray
      • Black Matte
    • Textures Include:
      • 38 Texture, Metallic, Roughness, and Height Maps (4096 x 4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

