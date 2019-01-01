-
SKU:66829
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Turn your night job into a slick day job with this classy set of variations on the Bouncer Outfit.
This Texture Pack comes with 4 distinctive and arresting Materials each for Suit, Pants, and Shoes.
Level up your bounder with Bouncer Outfit Texture Pack.
What's Included and Features
- Bouncer Outfit Textures:
- Blackout
- Blue
- Gray
- Black Matte
- Textures Include:
- 38 Texture, Metallic, Roughness, and Height Maps (4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Bouncer Outfit Textures: