Bouncer Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

  • Details

    It ain't easy keeping the unwanted patrons from the "VIP" section, but someone has to do it.

    Now Dain 8 and your Genesis 8 Male can with the Bouncer Outfit, with Pants, Suit, Shoes, and Earpiece.

    Get ready to boot 'em with the Bouncer Outfit!

    What's Included and Features

    • Bouncer Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s): (.DUF)
    • Bouncer Pants
    • Bouncer Suit
    • Bouncer Shoes
    • Bouncer Earpiece
  • Textures:
    • 14 Texture, Bump, Displacemnt, and Normal Maps (1024 x 1024 to 2048 x 2048)

Notes

  • This product includes:
    • 1 DSON Core Installer
