SKU:66541
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Get more out of your BloodOath Outfit with BloodOath Outfit Textures.
This stunning Texture pack comes with carefully coordinated textures for top, pants, wrist guards and boots, plus different textures of leathers and metals for all straps, laces, ornaments, and bow.
With BloodOath Outfit Textures, your Genesis 8 Character will have what she needs to realize her destiny!
What's Included and Features
- BloodOath Textures: (.DUF)
- Dark Leather
- Black
- White
- Grey
- Textures Include:
- 100 Texture, Normal, Gloss, Metallic, Reflective, and Bump Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4098 x 4098)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- BloodOath Textures: (.DUF)