Blood Oath Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Blood Oath Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  Details

    With the Blood Oath Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s), your favorite character will be just as deadly as you need her to be.

    Outfit includes Top, Waist Belt, Pants, Boots, Gloves, Cross Bow and Arrow so she's sure to hit the mark in your next scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Blood Oath Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
      • Top
      • Waist Belt
      • Pants
      • Boots
      • Gloves
      • Cross Bow
      • Arrow
    • Supported Shapes:
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVoluptuous
    • Adjustments:
      • ExpandAll
      • Widen Shoulders
      • Widen Left Shoulder
      • Widen Right Shoulder
      • Widen Chest
      • Widen Back
      • Widen Left Elbow
      • Widen Right Elbow
      • Widen Left Wrist
      • Widen Right Wrist
      • Widen Front
      • Widen Waist
      • Widen Sides
      • Widen Bum
      • Widen Thighs
      • Widen Left Knee
      • Widen Right Knee
      • Widen Toes
      • Widen Elbows
      • Widen Hands
      • Widen Left Hand
      • Widen Right Hand
      • Widen Left Foot
      • Widen Right Foot
      • Widen Neck
    • Tan Material Option
    • Textures Include:
      • 41 Texture, Normal, Gloss, Metallic, Reflective, and Bump Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4098 x 4098)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

