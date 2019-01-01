Beach Party Props

Get away with this lovely detailed beach set complete with chair, lounger, umbrella, sunblock, and sunscreen. The set comes with multiple textures to create your own beach resort lounging area, a party at the beach, or even a relaxing day on the porch or in the back yard. Pieces that have extra functionality: The Umbrella has been rigged so it can be positioned at various angles or straight up and down, the beach ball can be deflated, the tanning oil pump can be depressed for animation, and all caps are separated to be on or off the bottles.