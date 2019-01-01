-
Details
Get away with this lovely detailed beach set complete with chair, lounger, umbrella, sunblock, and sunscreen. The set comes with multiple textures to create your own beach resort lounging area, a party at the beach, or even a relaxing day on the porch or in the back yard. Pieces that have extra functionality: The Umbrella has been rigged so it can be positioned at various angles or straight up and down, the beach ball can be deflated, the tanning oil pump can be depressed for animation, and all caps are separated to be on or off the bottles.
What's Included and Features
- Beach Party Props (.DUF)
- Presets
- Scene 1
- Scene 2
- Sunblock
- Tanning Oil
- Props
- Beach Ball
- Deflated
- Beach Chair
- Beach Lounger
- Beach Umbrella
- Sunblock Bottle
- Sunblock Cap
- Tanning Oil Bottle
- Tanning Oil Cap
- Beach Ball
- Material Options
- Beach Ball Rainbow
- Beach Ball Red Blue
- Beach Chairs Blue
- Beach Chairs Green
- Beach Chairs Grey
- Beach Chairs Orange
- Beach Chairs Purple
- Beach Chairs Red
- Beach Chairs White
- Beach Chairs Yellow
- Beach Umbrella Blue
- Beach Umbrella Green
- Beach Umbrella Grey
- Beach Umbrella Orange
- Beach Umbrella Purple
- Beach Umbrella Red
- Beach Umbrella White
- Beach Umbrella Yellow
- Sunblock Bottle
- Sunblock Cap
- Tanning Oil Bottle
- Tanning Oil Cap
- Textures Include
- 50 Texturemaps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Texture Templates available throught the Product Library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
