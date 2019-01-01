-
SKU:66405
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Z Relationship Goals is a gentle and sweet romantic couples collection that is perfect for your Genesis 8 Male and Female.
This pose set includes 2 Sweet Curvy Shapes for the Male and Female and 30 base poses with mirrors that are created so that your characters can hug, embrace, stand side by side, cuddle, and hold hands. Each pose was created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism!
If your Genesis 8 Males and Females have fun, laugh, love to go out, and show one another affection, then they need Z Relationship Goals Body Shapes and Poses!
What's Included and Features
- Z Relationship Goals Body Shapes and Poses (.DUF)
- Shapes:
- Apply/Remove Curvy Male Shape
- Apply/Remove Curvy Female Shape
- Poses:
- 30 Full Body Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female with Mirrors
- 30 Full Body Poses for Curvy Fellow and Curvy Lady
- Zero Poses for all Figures
- Shapes:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Z Relationship Goals Body Shapes and Poses (.DUF)