Z Relationship Goals Body Shapes and Poses

  • $18.95
    Z Relationship Goals Body Shapes and Poses
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66405
    Artist:
    Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Z Relationship Goals is a gentle and sweet romantic couples collection that is perfect for your Genesis 8 Male and Female.

    This pose set includes 2 Sweet Curvy Shapes for the Male and Female and 30 base poses with mirrors that are created so that your characters can hug, embrace, stand side by side, cuddle, and hold hands. Each pose was created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism!

    If your Genesis 8 Males and Females have fun, laugh, love to go out, and show one another affection, then they need Z Relationship Goals Body Shapes and Poses!

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Relationship Goals Body Shapes and Poses (.DUF)
      • Shapes:
        • Apply/Remove Curvy Male Shape
        • Apply/Remove Curvy Female Shape
      • Poses:
        • 30 Full Body Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female with Mirrors
        • 30 Full Body Poses for Curvy Fellow and Curvy Lady
        • Zero Poses for all Figures

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

