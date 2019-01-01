-
SKU:67037
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Are you ready for some proper stretching? Leave the stress behind and take some time for you with Z Pilates Time.
The 2 separate props and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. This product is easy to use and comes with colourful material options to help give more variety for your renders!
The Foam Roller also comes with different colourful materials.
Z Pilates Time and Poses also includes 25 Base Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female (100 in total), created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
What's Included and Features
- Z Pilates Time Props and Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 (.DUF)
- Props:
- Foam Roller
- Spine Corrector
- 10 Foam Roller materials
- Poses:
- 25 Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female
- Reset Poses for all figures
Notes
