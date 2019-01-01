Z Pilates Time Props and Poses

Are you ready for some proper stretching? Leave the stress behind and take some time for you with Z Pilates Time.

The 2 separate props and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. This product is easy to use and comes with colourful material options to help give more variety for your renders!

The Foam Roller also comes with different colourful materials.

Z Pilates Time and Poses also includes 25 Base Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female (100 in total), created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.