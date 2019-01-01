Z Petite Beauty Shape and Poses Mega Set

-
SKU:66123
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
-
Details
Pose your beauties with Z Petite Beauty Shape and Poses, a brand new shape preset and pose collection of intricate and exquisite poses and partials that showcase the beauty of petite female bodies. There is a Petite Female Shape Preset included.
This pose set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more exciting possibilities. All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 8 Female and Petite Beauty Shape.
The set includes 25 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and feminine touch, and with mix-and-match capabilities, your female character's possibilities are endless!
What's Included and Features
- Z Petite Beauty Shape Preset and Poses with Partials for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Petite Beauty Shape Preset Apply/Remove
- Z Petite Beauty Poses for Genesis 8 Female
- 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
- Z Petite Beauty Poses for Petite Beauty
- 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Z Petite Beauty Shape Preset and Poses with Partials for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)