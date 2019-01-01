Z Petite Beauty Shape and Poses Mega Set

Pose your beauties with Z Petite Beauty Shape and Poses, a brand new shape preset and pose collection of intricate and exquisite poses and partials that showcase the beauty of petite female bodies. There is a Petite Female Shape Preset included.

This pose set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more exciting possibilities. All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 8 Female and Petite Beauty Shape.

The set includes 25 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and feminine touch, and with mix-and-match capabilities, your female character's possibilities are endless!