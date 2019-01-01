Loading...
Z Fighting and Making Up Pose Mega Set

    SKU:66617
    Artist:
    Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    If you fight, make sure you at least make up after! Z Fighting and Making Up Pose Mega Set for Genesis 8 Male and Female is filled with the intricate, realistic and dynamic couple poses for all of your disagreement, argument, and couples fight scenes.

    Z Fighting and Making Up Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more possibilities.

    The set includes 26 Base Poses with Mirrors with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism. Plus, you can mix and match Upper and Lower Body Pose Partials, pair different tops with different bottoms, legs, arms, hand, feet and more and use the included Dial-able and One-Click Expressions for even more exciting possibilities.

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Fighting and Making Up for Genesis 8 Male and Female (.DUF)
    • Expressions:
      • Apologising
      • Fighting
      • Guilty
      • Mad
      • Yelling
    • Poses:
      • 26 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
      • 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
      • 14 Feet Poses
      • Zero Poses
    • Z Fighting and Making Up for Genesis 3 Male and Female (.DUF)
    • Expressions:
      • Apologising
      • Fighting
      • Guilty
      • Mad
      • Yelling
    • Poses:
      • 26 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 26 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 20 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
      • 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
      • 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
      • 14 Feet Poses
      • Zero Poses

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

