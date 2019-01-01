Z Everyone's Hero Poses and Expressions for Dain 8

-
SKU:65583
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Get ready for battle with Z Everyone's Hero Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Dain 8, a brand new and unique pose collection. These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenes and scenarios, including any warfare scene, especially any urban, desert, jungle and forest environments!
All poses have been carefully adjusted for both Genesis 8 Male and Dain 8.
What's Included and Features
- Z Everyone's Hero Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Dain 8: (.DUF)
- 20 Poses for Dain 8 with Mirrors
- 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Male with Mirrors
- 01 Zero Full Body Pose
- Expressions:
- Available as One-Click or as Dial-able
- Giving Orders
- Happy Proud
- Painful
- Serious
- Strict
- Zero Dials Reset
- Zero "One Click" Reset
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
