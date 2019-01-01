Loading...
Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8

Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8

  • $15.95
    • Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $15.95
    SKU:66327
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66327
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 turns your Genesis 8 Female into a brave and fearless military soldier.

    These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenarios in your scenes or environments.

    Whether your Genesis 8 Female is a spy, assassin, mercenary, foot soldier or tough girl, Empowered Poses and Expressions is right for her.

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and CJ 8 (.DUF)
      • Poses:
        • 20 Poses for CJ 8 with Mirrors
        • 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Female with Mirrors
        • 01 Zero Full Body Pose
      • Expressions:
        • Available as One-Click or as Dial-able
        • Annoyed
        • Pleased
        • Struggling
        • Telling Off
        • Thoughtful
        • Zero Dials Reset
        • Zero "One Click" Reset

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.