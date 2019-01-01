-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66327Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66327Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 turns your Genesis 8 Female into a brave and fearless military soldier.
These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenarios in your scenes or environments.
Whether your Genesis 8 Female is a spy, assassin, mercenary, foot soldier or tough girl, Empowered Poses and Expressions is right for her.
What's Included and Features
- Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and CJ 8 (.DUF)
- Poses:
- 20 Poses for CJ 8 with Mirrors
- 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Female with Mirrors
- 01 Zero Full Body Pose
- Expressions:
- Available as One-Click or as Dial-able
- Annoyed
- Pleased
- Struggling
- Telling Off
- Thoughtful
- Zero Dials Reset
- Zero "One Click" Reset
- Poses:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and CJ 8 (.DUF)