Z Empowered Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 turns your Genesis 8 Female into a brave and fearless military soldier.

These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenarios in your scenes or environments.

Whether your Genesis 8 Female is a spy, assassin, mercenary, foot soldier or tough girl, Empowered Poses and Expressions is right for her.