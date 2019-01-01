-
SKU: 66845
Compatible Figures: Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software: DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Yun is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Female.
The head and body for Yun are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high quality photo references for depth and detail.
Yun also comes with a few extra options; she has longer custom nails as well as fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colours.
Yun HD also has a special raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders.
What's Included and Features
- Yun HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Yun Full Character Preset
- Yun Head Apply/Rem
- Yun Body Apply/Rem
- Yun Nails Apply/Rem
- Yun Nipples Apply/Rem
- Yun Navel Apply/Rem
- Character MAT
- Anatomical Elements MAT (Applies with Base)
- Material Options
- 8 Makeup Options
- 4 L.I.E. Liner Options
- 1 L.I.E. Blusher Option
- Makeup Off Options
- 8 Lips Colour Options
- 2 Gloss Strength Options
- 1 Paler Colour L.I.E. Option
- 1 Remove Option
- 8 Realistic Eye Colours
- Natural and Mascara Lash Options
- 8 Realistic Eyebrow Colour Options
- Textures Include
- 88 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 to 4096 square)
- Daz Studio Iray Uber Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Shader Presets (.DUF)
- This product uses the Genesis 8 Female Base UV Maps
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Yun HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)