Yun HD for Genesis 8 Female

Yun is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Female.

The head and body for Yun are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high quality photo references for depth and detail.

Yun also comes with a few extra options; she has longer custom nails as well as fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colours.

Yun HD also has a special raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders.