Yun HD for Genesis 8 Female

  • $18.95
    SKU:66845
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Emrys
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Yun is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Female.

    The head and body for Yun are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high quality photo references for depth and detail.

    Yun also comes with a few extra options; she has longer custom nails as well as fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colours.

    Yun HD also has a special raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders.

    What's Included and Features

    • Yun HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • Yun Full Character Preset
      • Yun Head Apply/Rem
      • Yun Body Apply/Rem
      • Yun Nails Apply/Rem
      • Yun Nipples Apply/Rem
      • Yun Navel Apply/Rem
      • Character MAT
      • Anatomical Elements MAT (Applies with Base)
    • Material Options
      • 8 Makeup Options
      • 4 L.I.E. Liner Options
      • 1 L.I.E. Blusher Option
      • Makeup Off Options
      • 8 Lips Colour Options
      • 2 Gloss Strength Options
      • 1 Paler Colour L.I.E. Option
      • 1 Remove Option
      • 8 Realistic Eye Colours
      • Natural and Mascara Lash Options
      • 8 Realistic Eyebrow Colour Options
    • Textures Include
      • 88 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 to 4096 square)
    • Daz Studio Iray Uber Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Shader Presets (.DUF)
    • This product uses the Genesis 8 Female Base UV Maps

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

