Introducing Wolfie and Sly Fox for Genesis 8 Male.

This furry package comes with a complete set of geografted bodyparts, Hands and Feet with retractable Claws, Tail with cascading dials for easy posing, and Fully articulated Ears, in both pointed for Mr Fox, and rounded for Wolfie as options.

In addition included is a full body set of dForce Dynamic Fur to be used with or without the geograft parts, and four complete Fox and Wolf figure material sets providing a huge variety of looks.

Wolfie and Sly Fox comes with a pair of shredded dForce Dynamic pants in 4 different color options!