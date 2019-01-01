-
SKU:66241Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
This ethereal beauty is a lovely and elegant creature that is perfect for your, fantasy, mystical, or Sci-Fi scenes. Her skin is made of an icy substance that makes her immune to freezing temperatures, and she's the perfect winter queen!
This hand sculpted, level 4 HD Winter Fae is a High Concept Character with Hand Painted texture maps and a unique design that will add depth and character to your scene.
Get the Winter Fae HD to enhance your characters or add that little bit of fantastical presence today.
What's Included and Features
- Winter Fae HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Winter Fae HD Character Preset
- Winter Fae HD Full Shape ADD/REM Preset
- Winter Fae HD Head/Body ADD/REM Preset
- Winter Fae HD Ears ADD/REM Preset
- Material Options:
- Winter Fae HD Default MAT
- Winter Fae HD Ice Crystal Skin MAT
- Textures Include:
- 42 Texture, SSS, Spec and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096, 2048 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets(.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
