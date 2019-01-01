Render West Park Ablutions in arresting realism with this new Iray-only version of your favorite dank and dreary abandoned environment.

Highly reflective surfaces, authentic grit & grime, and streaming sunlight are only part of this addon — West Park Ablutions Iray Addon features tons of hyper-realistic lighting, reflections and materials for your next scene.

Included are day, night and fog versions for versatility as pictured in the promo artwork.

Original <a href="/west-park-ablutions">West Park Ablutions</a> product is required for use.