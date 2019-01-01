-
$14.95
Details
Render West Park Ablutions in arresting realism with this new Iray-only version of your favorite dank and dreary abandoned environment.
Highly reflective surfaces, authentic grit & grime, and streaming sunlight are only part of this addon — West Park Ablutions Iray Addon features tons of hyper-realistic lighting, reflections and materials for your next scene.
Included are day, night and fog versions for versatility as pictured in the promo artwork.
Original <a href="/west-park-ablutions">West Park Ablutions</a> product is required for use.
What's Included and Features
- West Park Ablutions Iray Addon (.DUF)
- 2 Preloads
- 14 Parts
- WPABL Cor Wall
- WPABL Floor Water
- WPABL Light Leak
- WPABL Light Switch
- WPABL Shower Block
- WPABL Shower Curtain
- WPABL Shower
- WPABL Sink
- WPABL Stall
- WPABL Strip Light A
- WPABL Strip Light
- WPABL Walls
- WPABL WC
- WPABL Win
- Additional Features:
- Scene files as used in promo artwork (20 in total)
- New Light Leak part
- New Floor Water part
- Textures Include:
- 120 Diffuse, Normal, Bump, Reflection and Weight Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Compatible with Daz Studio 4.12+ only
- Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer