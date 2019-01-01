Loading...
West Park Ablutions Iray Addon

    SKU:66427
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Jack Tomalin
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Render West Park Ablutions in arresting realism with this new Iray-only version of your favorite dank and dreary abandoned environment.

    Highly reflective surfaces, authentic grit & grime, and streaming sunlight are only part of this addon West Park Ablutions Iray Addon features tons of hyper-realistic lighting, reflections and materials for your next scene.

    Included are day, night and fog versions for versatility as pictured in the promo artwork.

    Original <a href="/west-park-ablutions">West Park Ablutions</a> product is required for use.

    What's Included and Features

    • West Park Ablutions Iray Addon (.DUF)
    • 2 Preloads
    • 14 Parts
      • WPABL Cor Wall
      • WPABL Floor Water
      • WPABL Light Leak
      • WPABL Light Switch
      • WPABL Shower Block
      • WPABL Shower Curtain
      • WPABL Shower
      • WPABL Sink
      • WPABL Stall
      • WPABL Strip Light A
      • WPABL Strip Light
      • WPABL Walls
      • WPABL WC
      • WPABL Win
    • Additional Features:
      • Scene files as used in promo artwork (20 in total)
      • New Light Leak part
      • New Floor Water part
    • Textures Include:
      • 120 Diffuse, Normal, Bump, Reflection and Weight Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Compatible with Daz Studio 4.12+ only
    • Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

