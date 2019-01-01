Loading...
VYK Nome for Genesis 8 Female

    • VYK Nome for Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66229
    Artist:
    vyktohria
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
  • Details

    Halloween is never over with VYK Nome, a new creepy character for Genesis 8 Female.

    Nome is a multi-faceted creature who comes with 6 different full-body skin options, 7 eye color options, and 4 teeth color options. An array of different ulitity options for the eyes and ears gives you additional parameters of mix-and-match features, so you get extra creative with this monster!. A full set of poses and expressions especially designed for Nome is also included to help you get started with your scary renders. With so many options to choose from, year-round scares are just around the corner!

    Please note that due to the extreme nature of Nome's morphs, minor adjustments with other Genesis 8 Female poses and expressions may be required. Be sure to turn limits off when using any of Nome's poses.

    Get VYK Nome and start spooking today!

    What's Included and Features

    • VYK Nome for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Full Character Apply
      • Ears On/Off
      • 3 Eyes On Options (left only, right only, both)
      • 1 Eyes Off (Both) Utility
      • 1 Eyes Large Utility
      • 1 Eyes Small (Default) Utility
    • Material Options:
      • 6 Full-Body Base Skins
      • 7 Eye Color Options
      • 4 Teeth Color Options
    • Textures Include:
      • 4 Each Arms Texture, Bump and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 3 Arms Displacement Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 6 Face Texture Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 5 Face Bump Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 4 Face Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 3 Face Displacement Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 1 Face Overlay Map (4096 x 4096)
      • 4 Each Legs Texture, Bump and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 3 Legs Displacement Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 4 Each Torso Texture, Bump and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 3 Torso Displacement Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 1 Each Face, Arms, Legs, Teeth and Torso Micros Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 4 Mouth Texture Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 1 Mouth Bump Map (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets only are included

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

