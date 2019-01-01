VYK Nome for Genesis 8 Female

Halloween is never over with VYK Nome, a new creepy character for Genesis 8 Female.

Nome is a multi-faceted creature who comes with 6 different full-body skin options, 7 eye color options, and 4 teeth color options. An array of different ulitity options for the eyes and ears gives you additional parameters of mix-and-match features, so you get extra creative with this monster!. A full set of poses and expressions especially designed for Nome is also included to help you get started with your scary renders. With so many options to choose from, year-round scares are just around the corner!

Please note that due to the extreme nature of Nome's morphs, minor adjustments with other Genesis 8 Female poses and expressions may be required. Be sure to turn limits off when using any of Nome's poses.

Get VYK Nome and start spooking today!