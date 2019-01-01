This sprawling environment features a wide valley among high mountains and green hills. At the center of Valley and Hills, several roads intersect. This is a large 2 by 2 km scene, that includes two preloads: low-poly and a high-resolution location situated on one of the hills.

This scene includes cameras for preloads and Iray lighting settings for each camera also. The material of the ground is created with using the Shader Mixer for MDL, this will allow you to easily adjust tiling.

Get Valley and Hills for any historical, hiking, battle, strategy, or nature scene, and watch your characters come to life in this excellent outdoor environment.