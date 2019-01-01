Loading...
Valley and Hills

Valley and Hills

  • $24.95
    • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $24.95
    SKU:66445
    Artist:
    Andrey Pestryakov
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Valley and Hills in Vendor, Andrey Pestryakov, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66445
    Artist:
    Andrey Pestryakov
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    This sprawling environment features a wide valley among high mountains and green hills. At the center of Valley and Hills, several roads intersect. This is a large 2 by 2 km scene, that includes two preloads: low-poly and a high-resolution location situated on one of the hills.

    This scene includes cameras for preloads and Iray lighting settings for each camera also. The material of the ground is created with using the Shader Mixer for MDL, this will allow you to easily adjust tiling.

    Get Valley and Hills for any historical, hiking, battle, strategy, or nature scene, and watch your characters come to life in this excellent outdoor environment.

    What's Included and Features

    • Valley and Hills (.DUF)
    • 2 Preloads:
      • Valley and Hills Preload HR Place1 Iray
      • Valley and Hills Preload Low Iray
    • 12 Cameras
    • 12 Iray Light Presets
    • Textures Include
      • 104 Texture, Normal, Bump, Roughness, Translucency, and Alpha Maps (256 x 512 up to 8192 x 8192)
    • Optimized for Iray Only

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.