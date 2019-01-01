-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66445Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66445Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
This sprawling environment features a wide valley among high mountains and green hills. At the center of Valley and Hills, several roads intersect. This is a large 2 by 2 km scene, that includes two preloads: low-poly and a high-resolution location situated on one of the hills.
This scene includes cameras for preloads and Iray lighting settings for each camera also. The material of the ground is created with using the Shader Mixer for MDL, this will allow you to easily adjust tiling.
Get Valley and Hills for any historical, hiking, battle, strategy, or nature scene, and watch your characters come to life in this excellent outdoor environment.
What's Included and Features
- Valley and Hills (.DUF)
- 2 Preloads:
- Valley and Hills Preload HR Place1 Iray
- Valley and Hills Preload Low Iray
- 12 Cameras
- 12 Iray Light Presets
- Textures Include
- 104 Texture, Normal, Bump, Roughness, Translucency, and Alpha Maps (256 x 512 up to 8192 x 8192)
- Optimized for Iray Only
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: