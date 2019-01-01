-
SKU:67289
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Will you be mine?
Valentine’s Kit is a collection of props and LIE Presets to help you create romantic renders, especially those with Valentine’s Day themes.
Between Rose, Balloon, Arrow, Chocolate, Chocolate Box, and Wrapper props, but 7 additional Scene subsets (different prop combinations), 29 Iray Material Presets and 7 LIE Kiss Lipstick Mark Presets for Genesis 3 & 8 Males and Females plus a Smart Wearable Engagement Ring Prop!
Get the Valentine's Kit for your next romance or love scene!
What's Included and Features
- Valentine's Kit for Genesis 3 & 8: (.DUF)
- VK Arrow
- VK Balloon
- VK Chocolate Box
- VK Chocolate Box Lid
- VK Chocolate
- VK Chocolate ALL
- VK Ring Female Zeroed
- VK Ring Male Zeroed
- VK Rose
- VK Wrapper
- VK Wrapper ALL
- Scene Subsets:
- VK Chocolate Box Full
- VK Chocolate Box Ring F
- VK Chocolate Box Ring M
- VK Ring Box F
- VK Ring Box M
- VK Balloons
- VK Balloon Two
- Iray Materials:
- VK Arrow Black
- VK Arrow Hers
- VK Arrow His
- VK Arrow Mine
- VK Arrow Red
- VK Arrow Steel
- VK Balloon Black
- VK Balloon Gold
- VK Balloon Red
- VK Balloon Transparent
- VK Balloon White
- VK Balloon Words
- VK Balloon Words Emissive
- VK Chocolate Box Lid
- VK Chocolate Box
- VK Chocolate
- VK Chocolate Red
- VK Chocolate Yellow
- VK Ring Box
- VK Ring Female
- VK Ring Male
- VK Rose Black
- VK Rose Pink
- VK Rose Red
- VK Rose Steel Red
- VK Rose White
- VK Rose Yellow
- VK Wrapper Chocolate
- VK Wrapper
- LIE Presets for Genesis 3 and 8:
- VK G3F Kiss 01 -07
- VK G3M Kiss 01 -07
- VK G8F Kiss 01 -07
- VK G8M Kiss 01 -07
- SMART PROP (Engagement Ring):
- VK Ring G3 Female
- VK Ring G3 Male
- VK Ring G8 Female
- VK Ring G8 Male
- Textures Include:
- 152 Texture Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- This product uses the Genesis 3 Base Female UV Maps, Genesis 8 Base Female UV Maps, Genesis 3 Base Male UV Maps & Genesis 8 Base Male UV Maps.
- Daz Studio LIE Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Valentine's Kit for Genesis 3 & 8: (.DUF)