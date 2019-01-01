Valentine's Kit for Genesis 3 & 8

Will you be mine?

Valentine’s Kit is a collection of props and LIE Presets to help you create romantic renders, especially those with Valentine’s Day themes.

Between Rose, Balloon, Arrow, Chocolate, Chocolate Box, and Wrapper props, but 7 additional Scene subsets (different prop combinations), 29 Iray Material Presets and 7 LIE Kiss Lipstick Mark Presets for Genesis 3 & 8 Males and Females plus a Smart Wearable Engagement Ring Prop!

Get the Valentine's Kit for your next romance or love scene!