Loading...
Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female

Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female

  • $26.95
    • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $26.95
    SKU:63307
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Goanna
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:63307
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Goanna
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Sue is a cute Asian girl with long black hair. This set include Sue Character Sue Long Hair and Custom Fibermesh Eyebrows

    The character comes with both a full character preset as well as separate head and body presets. The long hair style comes with 16 color options and several styling and movement options.

    What's Included and Features

    • Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
      • Character Shaping Presets:
        • Full Apply/Remove
        • Head Apply/Remove
        • Body Apply/Remove
        • Navel Apply/Remove
        • Nipples Apply/Remove
      • Custom Fibermesh Eyebrows
      • Character Material Options:
        • Full Skin
        • Eyebrows
        • Eyelashes
        • 7 Eye Colors
        • 6 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
        • 7 Makeup+Nature Makeup
    • Sue Hair:
      • Adjustments
        • Adjust-CheekL
        • Adjust-CheekR
        • Adjust-Ears
        • Adjust-ForeheadDepth
        • Adjust-ForeheadWidth
        • Adjust-Shirt
        • Back-Long
        • Back-Move-Front-L
        • Back-Move-Front-R
        • Back-Short
        • Back-fluffy
        • Front-Long-L
        • Front-Long-R
        • Front-Move-Back-L
        • Front-Move-Back-R
        • Front-Short-L
        • Front-Short-R
      • Bangs
        • Bangs-Long
        • Bangs-Shape-01
        • Bangs-Shape-02
        • Bangs-Shape-03
        • Bangs-Shape-04
        • Bangs-Short
        • Bangs-flank-Long-L
        • Bangs-flank-Long-R
        • Bangs-flank-Short-L
        • Bangs-flank-Short-R
        • Bangs-fluffy
      • Movement
        • Wind-BackToBack-01
        • Wind-BackToBack-02
        • Wind-BackToL
        • Wind-BackToR
        • Wind-BangsToFront
        • Wind-BangsToTop
        • Wind-FrontToFrontL
        • Wind-FrontToFrontR
        • Wind-FrontToL
        • Wind-FrontToR
      • Styling
        • HairSTYLE1
        • HairSTYLE2
        • HairSTYLE3
        • HairSTYLE4
        • HairSTYLE5
        • HairSTYLE6
      • Hair Options
        • 4 Reset Buttons
        • 8 Blows Buttons
        • 11 Shape Buttons
        • 6 Styles Buttons
      • Supported Shapes
        • Mei Lin 8
        • Monique 8
        • Olympia 8
        • Teen Josie 8
        • Victoria 8
        • Sakura 8
        • Aiko 8
        • Girl 8
      • Hair Materials
        • 3 Off Buttons
        • 16 Hair Colors
    • Textures Include:
      • 70 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.