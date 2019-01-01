-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:63307Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$26.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:63307Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Sue is a cute Asian girl with long black hair. This set include Sue Character Sue Long Hair and Custom Fibermesh Eyebrows
The character comes with both a full character preset as well as separate head and body presets. The long hair style comes with 16 color options and several styling and movement options.
What's Included and Features
- Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Character Shaping Presets:
- Full Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Nipples Apply/Remove
- Custom Fibermesh Eyebrows
- Character Material Options:
- Full Skin
- Eyebrows
- Eyelashes
- 7 Eye Colors
- 6 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
- 7 Makeup+Nature Makeup
- Sue Hair:
- Adjustments
- Adjust-CheekL
- Adjust-CheekR
- Adjust-Ears
- Adjust-ForeheadDepth
- Adjust-ForeheadWidth
- Adjust-Shirt
- Back-Long
- Back-Move-Front-L
- Back-Move-Front-R
- Back-Short
- Back-fluffy
- Front-Long-L
- Front-Long-R
- Front-Move-Back-L
- Front-Move-Back-R
- Front-Short-L
- Front-Short-R
- Bangs
- Bangs-Long
- Bangs-Shape-01
- Bangs-Shape-02
- Bangs-Shape-03
- Bangs-Shape-04
- Bangs-Short
- Bangs-flank-Long-L
- Bangs-flank-Long-R
- Bangs-flank-Short-L
- Bangs-flank-Short-R
- Bangs-fluffy
- Movement
- Wind-BackToBack-01
- Wind-BackToBack-02
- Wind-BackToL
- Wind-BackToR
- Wind-BangsToFront
- Wind-BangsToTop
- Wind-FrontToFrontL
- Wind-FrontToFrontR
- Wind-FrontToL
- Wind-FrontToR
- Styling
- HairSTYLE1
- HairSTYLE2
- HairSTYLE3
- HairSTYLE4
- HairSTYLE5
- HairSTYLE6
- Hair Options
- 4 Reset Buttons
- 8 Blows Buttons
- 11 Shape Buttons
- 6 Styles Buttons
- Supported Shapes
- Mei Lin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- Sakura 8
- Aiko 8
- Girl 8
- Hair Materials
- 3 Off Buttons
- 16 Hair Colors
- Adjustments
- Textures Include:
- 70 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Sue Character and Hair for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)