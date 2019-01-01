v176 Iray Ground Textures 5 is an all new astounding Texture package with 22 ground shaders in 3 color variations.

Dirty, earthy, rocky, covered in sand, sleet, stone, and snow, these textures rock!

Textures pack includes:

22 ground shaders with 3 color variations (except 2 snow shaders).

Full 68 Iray PBR shader presets.

Textures: 2048x2048 pixel size seamless and procedural based images.

Maps for PBR Materials: Base Color, Normal, Roughness/Specular, Height

v176 Iray Ground Textures 5 is also a Merchant Resource.