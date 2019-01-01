-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66917Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$16.95
SKU:66917Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
v176 Iray Ground Textures 5 is an all new astounding Texture package with 22 ground shaders in 3 color variations.
Dirty, earthy, rocky, covered in sand, sleet, stone, and snow, these textures rock!
Textures pack includes:
22 ground shaders with 3 color variations (except 2 snow shaders).
Full 68 Iray PBR shader presets.
Textures: 2048x2048 pixel size seamless and procedural based images.
Maps for PBR Materials: Base Color, Normal, Roughness/Specular, Height
v176 Iray Ground Textures 5 is also a Merchant Resource.
What's Included and Features
- v176 Iray Ground Textures 5:
- 22 ground shaders with 3 color variations (except 2 snow shaders). Full 68 Iray PBR shader presets.
- Textures Included:
- 140 Base Color, Normal, Roughness/Specular, and Height Maps (2048x2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- v176 Iray Ground Textures 5: