v176 Iray Ground Textures 5

    • v176 Iray Ground Textures 5 in Resources and Add-ons, Shaders, Daz Studio, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:66917
    Artist:
    vikike176
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    v176 Iray Ground Textures 5 is an all new astounding Texture package with 22 ground shaders in 3 color variations.

    Dirty, earthy, rocky, covered in sand, sleet, stone, and snow, these textures rock!

    Textures pack includes:

    22 ground shaders with 3 color variations (except 2 snow shaders).
    Full 68 Iray PBR shader presets.
    Textures: 2048x2048 pixel size seamless and procedural based images.
    Maps for PBR Materials: Base Color, Normal, Roughness/Specular, Height

    v176 Iray Ground Textures 5 is also a Merchant Resource.

    What's Included and Features

    • v176 Iray Ground Textures 5:
      • 22 ground shaders with 3 color variations (except 2 snow shaders). Full 68 Iray PBR shader presets.
    • Textures Included:
      • 140 Base Color, Normal, Roughness/Specular, and Height Maps (2048x2048)
    • Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.