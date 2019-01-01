-
SKU:66533
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Unique Fabrics was created by hand from the ground up to give a truly unique user and merchant experience.
The virbant colors, patterns, and designs in Unique Fabrics have been made with care and attention to the small details that add realism to the feel and look of the fabrics including detailed normals and small imperfections, plus translucency options to give each fabric a customizable sheer appearance.
For those who enjoy shader packs, each pattern was created by hand, separated into parts, and reassembled so that the fabrics can be customized in numerous ways straight out of the box.
For those who are interested in using this as a merchant resource, everything you need to truly personalize the fabrics easily is there for you. You can easily take the textures into your favorite apps to use in an unlimited number of ways.
What's Included and Features
- Unique Fabrics - Shaders and Merchant Resource
- 20 Original Hand Crafted Patterns (Each with 8 Color Presets):
- Beaded 01
- Beaded 02
- Beaded 03
- Flowers 01
- Flowers 02
- Flowers 03
- Hummingbird
- Pattern 01
- Pattern 02
- Pattern 03
- Pattern 04
- Pattern 05
- Pattern 06
- Pattern 07
- Pattern 08
- Pattern 09
- Pattern 10
- Pattern 11
- Pattern 12
- Peacock
- 90 Transparency Presets:
- 06 Beaded 01
- 06 Beaded 02
- 06 Beaded 03
- 06 Flowers 01
- 06 Flowers 02
- 03 Flowers 03
- 02 Hummingbird
- 02 Pattern 01
- 02 Pattern 02
- 06 Pattern 03
- 06 Pattern 04
- 02 Pattern 05
- 03 Pattern 06
- 03 Pattern 07
- 02 Pattern 08
- 02 Pattern 09
- 08 Pattern 10
- 08 Pattern 11
- 08 Pattern 12
- 02 Peacock
- Z Remove Transparency
- 21 Mix n Match White Bases (One for Each Pattern)
- 56 One Click Mix n Match Color Presets:
- 07 Blue
- 07 Green
- 07 Grey
- 07 Magenta
- 07 Orange
- 07 Purple
- 07 Red
- 07 Yellow
- 53 Primary Mask Presets (Utilizes Diffuse Overlay):
- 03 Beaded 01
- 03 Beaded 02
- 03 Beaded 03
- 02 Flowers 01
- 03 Flowers 02
- 02 Flowers 03
- 02 Hummingbird
- 02 Pattern 01
- 02 Pattern 02
- 02 Pattern 03
- 03 Pattern 04
- 02 Pattern 05
- 03 Pattern 06
- 02 Pattern 07
- 02 Pattern 08
- 02 Pattern 09
- 04 Pattern 10
- 04 Pattern 11
- 04 Pattern 12
- 02 Peacock
- Z Remove Mask
- 53 Fancy Mask Presets (Utilizes Metallic Flakes):
- 03 Beaded 01
- 03 Beaded 02
- 03 Beaded 03
- 02 Flowers 01
- 03 Flowers 02
- 02 Flowers 03
- 02 Hummingbird
- 02 Pattern 01
- 02 Pattern 02
- 02 Pattern 03
- 03 Pattern 04
- 02 Pattern 05
- 03 Pattern 06
- 02 Pattern 07
- 02 Pattern 08
- 02 Pattern 09
- 04 Pattern 10
- 04 Pattern 11
- 04 Pattern 12
- 02 Peacock
- Z Remove Mask
- 21 Alternative Normals:
- 03 Fancy
- 04 Horizontal Stripe
- 05 Square
- 05 Square Weave
- 04 Vertical Stripe
- 15 Scale Presets
- 05 One Click Metallicity Strength Presets
- 05 One Click Overlay Strength Presets:
- 06 One Click Roughness Strength Presets
- Textures Include:
- 453 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
