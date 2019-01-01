Unleash the Ultraviolet with Ultraviolet Shaders, Lights and Props, and bring that unique pop to all of your renders that need lighting!

This shader, prop, and light set mimics ultraviolet light and the surfaces that glow from it.

Use the presets on your figures (clothes, weapons, hair, eyes and skin), creatures, buildings, plants, vehicles, landscapes, and geoshells. Light up an alien planet at night, explore the deepest ocean, recreate a UFO or ghost encounter, discover a romantic fairy garden, dance all night at a rave, battle in a digital arena. There are endless possibilities. You can choose to apply the full shader or use the scripted shader to keep default maps of your figure or object and copy the base map to emissive channels so you can still render surface details. Both sets of base shaders will retain your cutout maps, which works very well for hair, fabric, and plants. The presets will convert surfaces from 3Delight to Iray, just load any of the “Keep Maps” presets twice. You may need to increase Luminance if your surface has dark maps.

Many utilities are included which mainly mask emissive light or create cutouts. The utilities can be combined resulting in a huge array of effects and usage.

There are three unique shaders. The Dark Base which can be used to darken parts of the scene in order to provide contrast for all the glowing surfaces. The second is Green Glow, which converts surfaces to that familiar glow-in-the-dark green color and Purple Bulb which turns surfaces into a glowing and reflective ultraviolet light source.

The lighting, render setting effects, and shaders are built to complement each other but they can be used separately. There are several options for lighting including two point lights and two spotlights with various geometry assigned for different usage. Most of the promos use the Ultraviolet HDRI and casts an intense purple light from above and below. This HDRI could be used for interiors if the dome size is adjusted in render settings.

Several render setting effects are included. These presets will adjust color saturation and bloom, both of these boost the ultraviolet effect immensely.

A dimly lit environment setting works best with this set.

Depth of field and bloom settings are very useful for creating a soft glow in your renders.

See the promos for additional instructions and tips.