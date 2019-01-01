Loading...
Twilight Of Dragon

  • $21.95
    • Twilight Of Dragon in Vendor, Ansiko, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $21.95
    SKU:66237
    Artist:
    Ansiko
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    The dragon has been defeated, but at a terrible cost...

    Twilight of Dragon features the massive skeleton of a vanquished dragon on a ruined castle. This sprawling environment comes with Ruins, Land, Dragon, Bones, Castle and Plants, and 5 Preset Cameras so you can make your perfect post-battle scene!

    Twilight of Dragon is ideal for your chivalry, medieval, heroic fantasy or battleground scene.

     

    What's Included and Features

    • Twilight Of Dragon (.DUF)
      • Twilight Of Dragon
        • TD Ruins
        • TD Land
        • TD Dragon
        • TD Bones
        • TD Castle
        • TD Plants
    • Textures Include
      • 206 Textures, specular, bump, normal and transparency maps (4096 x 4096 to 1024 x 1024 )
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

